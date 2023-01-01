Sunday Night Football: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens Live Thread & Game Information

Week seventeens Sunday slate of games ends with an AFC North showdown. The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel this week to take on the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens come into the second to the last week of football holding onto the first wildcard spot, sitting one game out of first place in their division, behind the Cincinnati Bengals and having already clinched at least a wildcard spot in this years playoffs. The Ravens enter the week off a win last weekend over the Atlanta Falcons 17 to 9.

The Steelers come into the week with their playoff hopes still alive but sitting in the tenth spot in the AFCs plaoff seedings meaning that they will not only need to win out but will need some help to slip into the playoffs this year. The Steelers enter the week coming off a two game win streak including a 13 to 10 win last weekend over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Please use this thread to discuss this evening’s game, any of the other action from around the NFL today and as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to follow all site rules in the live threads as you would in any other post on The Phinsider. Also, please remember that SBNation is very strict on illegal game streams. Sharing, discussing, or requesting any illegal game streams may result in a temporary suspension from the site or a ban from the entire SBN platform.

Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8) 3rd AFC North @ Baltimore Ravens (10-5) 2nd AFC North