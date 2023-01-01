Dolphins vs. Patriots inactive players in Week 17: Tua, Howard, Chubb, Armstead all out for Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots are preparing for a critical Week 17 game, a contest that could have major implications for the AFC playoff picture. With a win on Sunday, the Dolphins push themselves to the brink of clinching their first playoff appearance since 2016, needing either a New York Jets loss later in the day or a win over the Jets in Week 18 to complete the clinching scenario. The Patriots, who are eliminated with a loss on Sunday, could keep their playoff hopes alive by beating Miami, then hope some help comes to them in Week 18.

Both teams will be missing some key players for their Week 17 showdown, headlined by Miami starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The third-year signal caller sustained a concussion in last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers, showing symptoms on Monday and being placed in the league’s concussion protocol. Starting in place of Tagovailoa will be veteran Teddy Bridgewater, with Miami’s playoff hopes resting on his right arm.

Miami’s inactive list also includes Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard, Pro Bowl tackle Terron Armstead, and starting edge rusher Bradley Chubb. All three had been questionable on the team’s injury report on Friday, Howard with a knee injury, Armstead with injuries to his toe, pectoral, knee, and hip, and Chubb with a knee injury. The Dolphins are going into a major game with four key starters missing, with impacts on both the offense and defense.

Wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, tackle Eric Fisher, and tight end Tanner Conner are all also on the inactive player list.

The Patriots will be without cornerbacks Marcus Jones, Jalen Mills, and Shaun Wade, along with Jack Jones who was placed on injured reserve on Saturday. In a game against wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, being shorthanded at cornerback could prove to be an ugly situation. Tight end Jonnu Smith, wide receiver DeVante Parker, running back Kevin Harris, and defensive tackle Sam Roberts were also listed as inactive.

The good news for the Patriots is running back Rhamondre Stevenson will be active for the game after being questionable with an ankle injury.

Kickoff for today’s game is at 1 p.m. ET from Foxborough’s Gillette Stadium.