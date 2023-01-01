Week 17 Late Afternoon Games Live Thread & Game Information

Please use this afternoon’s thread to discuss today’s late afternoon games, any of the other action from around the NFL today and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary or permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.

Week 17 Late Afternoon Games

San Francisco 49ers (11-4) 1st NFC West @ Las Vegas Raiders (6-9) 3rd AFC West

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada When: 4:05 PM EST

4:05 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 715

715 Line: San Francisco 49ers -9.5

San Francisco 49ers -9.5 Over/Under: 41

New York Jets (7-8) 4th AFC East @ Seattle Seahawks (7-8) 2nd NFC West

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington When: 4:05 PM EST

4:05 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 714

714 Line: New York Jets -1.5

New York Jets -1.5 Over/Under: 43.5

Minnesota Vikings (12-4) 1st NFC North @ Green Bay Packers (7-8) 3rd NFC North

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin When: 4:25 PM EST

4:25 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 717

717 Line: Green Bay Packers -3

Green Bay Packers -3 Over/Under: 47.5

Los Angeles Rams (5-10) 3rd NFC West @ Los Angeles Chargers (9-6) 2nd AFC West