Week 17 Late Afternoon Games Live Thread & Game Information

Please use this afternoon’s thread to discuss today’s late afternoon games, any of the other action from around the NFL today and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary or permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.
Week 17 Late Afternoon Games
San Francisco 49ers (11-4) 1st NFC West @ Las Vegas Raiders (6-9) 3rd AFC West
- Where: Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 715
- Line: San Francisco 49ers -9.5
- Over/Under: 41
New York Jets (7-8) 4th AFC East @ Seattle Seahawks (7-8) 2nd NFC West
- Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 714
- Line: New York Jets -1.5
- Over/Under: 43.5
Minnesota Vikings (12-4) 1st NFC North @ Green Bay Packers (7-8) 3rd NFC North
- Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 717
- Line: Green Bay Packers -3
- Over/Under: 47.5
Los Angeles Rams (5-10) 3rd NFC West @ Los Angeles Chargers (9-6) 2nd AFC West
- Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Texas
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 716
- Line: Los Angeles Chargers -6.5
- Over/Under: 41
