Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots Live Thread & Game Information

Despite losing four straight games our Miami Dolphins arrive at week seventeen of the 2022 season in control of their own destiny. Win out and the Dolphins are in the playoffs. As easy as the task might sound with the final two games against a not-so-great New England Patriots team and a bad New York Jets team the task has become more difficult with the loss last week of starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a concussion for at least this week if not the rest of the regular season and possibly beyond.

Today’s game against the Patriots, in the Pats' house, might normally be a problem, weather-wise, this time of year for the Dolphins. As they say, what a difference a week can make. Last weekend saw most of the country in the grips of a cold and snowy storm that covered much of the country. A week later and the weather in Foxborough Massachusetts will be partly cloudy and in the mid-50s giving Miami nearly the exact same weather forecast that they had at home last weekend.

Miami has not faced off against the Patriots since week one of the season, a game that saw the Dolphins send the Patriots home with a loss. Since then both teams have had up-and-down seasons and like the Phins the Pats are also in the midst of a losing streak having dropped their last two games including their 18 to 22 loss on Christmas Eve to the Cincinnati Bengals.

While our Dolphins hold the keys to their future the Patriots come into the week on the outside looking in at the Playoffs, sitting one seed behind the Dolphins who currently hold the last and final spot with the seventh seed. Both teams should see this game as a must-win.

Please use this thread to discuss today's game between your Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots.

Miami Dolphins (8-7) 2nd AFC East @ New England Patriots (7-8) 3rd AFC East