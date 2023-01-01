NFL Week 17 odds, winners picks, point spreads, moneyline

The NFL is back to the normal Sunday schedule after two weeks of featuring Saturday games. As the Week 17 slate unfolds, the NFC and AFC playoff picture will see plenty of teams moving up and down the standings, clinching berths, staying alive for another week, or seeing their hopes dashed for this year. The 2022 season is down to just the remainder of Week 17 and next weekend’s Week 18. Everything has more meaning now.

The 1 p.m. ET slot on CBS will be headlined by the Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, with the Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants, Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs, and Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans taking regional coverage. Over on FOX, the Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers take the top billing, with the New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders, and Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons in regional coverage during the early afternoon slot.

In the late afternoon slot, CBS will have the Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers broadcast to most of the country, with the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers game airing in select regions. FOX will have the San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets at Seattle Seahawks games in regional coverage.

NBC will broadcast the Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens for Sunday Night Football.

Our writers here on The Phinsider have picked their winners for each of the weekend’s games. We primarily focus on straight-up winners picks throughout the season seeing who can make it through the Super Bowl with the best record. However, our writers are also free to make picks against the spread and on the point total if they choose.

All six of our contributors correctly predicted the Dallas Cowboys to beat the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football this week. Our overall standings are now James McKinney at 147-91-2 on the season, Marek Brave at 146-92-2, CT Smith at 139-98-2, Kevin Nogle and Josh Houtz both at 137-101-2, and Jake Mendel at 130-108-2.

You can check out our picks in the widget below, provided to us by Tallysight.

The odds are brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here are our Sunday picks for Week 17. We will post our Monday night picks tomorrow.