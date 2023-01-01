NFL playoff picture Week 17: Live updates, standings, clinching scenarios (Updated through Thursday night)

The NFL’s Week 17 schedule is already underway, with playoff implications in seemingly every result. With just one week remaining after this weekend, how the AFC and NFC playoff picture will play out will have plenty of drama throughout the Week 17 slate of games. Teams are clinching division titles and wild card berths, while other clubs are being eliminated as games go final.

As we have the last couple of weeks, throughout Week 17, we will keep track of the current playoff picture with each game’s results. We will keep track of who can clinch what spot in the postseason, which teams have seen their 2022 hopes dashed, and who will stay alive into Week 18.

As Week 17 started, the AFC playoff picture had the Buffalo Bills already clinching the AFC East division title as they continue to pace the field with a 12-3 record. The Kansas City Chiefs, the AFC West champions this year, are staying right with them with an identical 12-3 record. The Cincinnati Bengals entered the week third in the standings with a 11-4 record as the AFC North leaders, while the Jacksonville Jaguars were the fourth-seed as the AFC South leaders at 7-8 on the year. The three wild card teams were the Baltimore Ravens (10-5), the Los Angeles Chargers (9-6), and the Miami Dolphins (8-7). On the outside looking in, the New England Patriots and New York Jets held the top two spots, both at 7-8 for the season.

The NFC playoff picture continues to be headlined by the Philadephia Eagles, who lead the NFC East with a 13-2 record. The Minnesota Vikings, having clinched the NFC North title this season, are a game back at 12-3, while the San Francisco 49ers, the NFC West champions, started the week 11-4. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leading the NFC South at 7-8, were in the fourth spot. The Dallas Cowboys (11-4) were the top wild card team to start Week 17, followed by the New York Giants (8-6-1) and the Washington Commanders (7-7-1). The Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions, both 7-8, held the first two positions on the wrong side of the playoff cut line.

How will everything look at the end of the week? Our live standings below will keep you up to date.

Week 17 Schedule

Finals

Dallas Cowboys 27 - 13 Tennessee Titans

Schedule

Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans, Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants, Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders, Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET

New York Jets at Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers, Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET

Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, 8:30 p.m. ET

AFC Playoff Picture (through Week 17 Thursday Night Football)

Week 17 Clinching Scenarios:

Buffalo Bills

Clinch AFC top seed (homefield advantage and bye) with:

Bills win and Chiefs loss

Cincinnati Bengals

Clinch AFC North division title with:

Bengals win and Ravens loss/tie OR

Bengals tied and Ravens loss

Miami Dolphins

Clinch playoff berth with:

Dolphins win and Jets loss/tie OR

Dolphins tie and Jets loss and Steelers loss/tie

Live Standings:

1 - Buffalo Bills (12-3, AFC East champion)+*

2 - Kansas City Chiefs (12-3, AFC West champion)+*

3 - Cincinnati Bengals (11-4, AFC North leader)^*

4 - Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8, AFC South leader)*

5 - Baltimore Ravens (10-5, Wild Card 1)^*

6 - Los Angeles Chargers (9-6, Wild Card 2)^*

7 - Miami Dolphins (8-7, Wild Card 3)*

In the hunt

New England Patriots (7-8)*

New York Jets (7-8)*

Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8)*

Tennessee Titans (7-9)

Las Vegas Raiders (6-9)*

Eliminated

Cleveland Browns (6-9)*

Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1)*

Denver Broncos (4-11)*

Houston Texans (2-12-1)*

*Still to play

^Clinched playoff berth

+Clinched division title

Week 17 Elimination Scenarios:

Las Vegas Raiders

Eliminated with:

Raiders loss/tie OR

Dolphins win/tie OR

Jets win/tie

New York Jets

Eliminated with:

Jets loss OR

Jets ties and Dolphins win

New England Patriots

Eliminated with:

Patriots loss OR

Patriots tie and Jets win/loss

Pittsburgh Steelers

Eliminated with:

Steelers loss OR

Steelers tie and Jets win/tie OR

Steelers tie and Dolphins tie OR

Dolphins win OR

Dolphins tie and Jets win

NFC Playoff Picture (through Week 17 Thursday Night Football)

Week 17 Clinching Scenarios:

New York Giants

Clinch playoff berth with:

Giants win OR

Giants tie and Seahawks loss/tie and Commanders loss/tie OR

Giants tie and Seahawks loss/tie and Lions loss/tie OR

Giants tie and Commanders loss/tie and Lions loss/tie and Packers loss/tie OR

Seahawks loss and Commanders loss OR

Seahawks loss and Lions loss and Packers loss/tie OR

Commanders loss and Lions loss and Packers loss

Philadelphia Eagles

Clinch NFC East division title with:

Eagles win/tie OR

Cowboys loss/tie

Clinch NFC top seed (homefield advantage and bye) with:

Eagles win OR

Eagles tie and Vikings loss/tie OR

Cowboys loss/tie and Vikings loss and 49ers loss/tie

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Clinch NFC South division title with:

Buccaneers win

Washington Commanders

Clinch playoff berth with:

Commanders win and Seahawks loss and Lions loss and Packers loss/tie

Live Standings:

1 - Philadelphia Eagles (13-2, NFC East leader)^*

2 - Minnesota Vikings (12-3, NFC North champion)+*

3 - San Francisco 49ers (11-4, NFC West champion)+*

4 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8, NFC South leader)*

5 - Dallas Cowboys (12-4, Wild Card 1)^

6 - New York Giants (8-6-1, Wild Card 2)*

7 - Washington Commanders (7-7-1, Wild Card 3)*

In the hunt

Seattle Seahawks (7-8)*

Detroit Lions (7-8)*

Green Bay Packers (7-8)*

Carolina Panthers (6-9)*

New Orleans Saints (6-9)*

Eliminated

Los Angeles Rams (5-10)*

Atlanta Falcons (5-10)*

Arizona Cardinals (4-11)*

Chicago Bears (3-12)*

*Still to play

^Clinched playoff berth

+Clinched division title

Week 17 Elimination Scenarios:

Carolina Panthers

Eliminated with:

Panthers loss

Detroit Lions

Eliminated with:

Lions loss and Commanders win

Green Bay Packers

Eliminated with:

Packers loss and Lions win OR

Packers loss and Commanders win OR

Packers loss and Seahawks loss and Saints loss/tie and Commanders tie OR

Packers tie and Seahawks loss and Commanders win

New Orleans Saints

Eliminated with:

Saints loss OR

Saints tie and Buccaneers win and Commanders tie OR

Saints tie and Buccaneers win/tie and Lions win/tie OR

Saints tie and Buccaneers win/tie and Packers win/tie OR

Saints tie and Buccaneers win/tie and Seahawks win OR

Saints tie and Buccaneers tie and Commanders win/tie OR

Buccaneers win and Commanders win OR

Buccaneers win and Lions win and Packers win/tie OR

Buccaneers win and Lions tie and Packers win

Seattle Seahawks

Eliminated with:

Seahawks loss and Commanders win OR

Seahawks loss and Lions win and Packers win/tie OR

Seahawks loss and Lions tie and Packers win OR

Seahawks tie and Giants win/tie and Packers win/tie and Commanders win and Lions win OR

Seahawks tie and Giants win/tie and Packers win and Commanders win and Lions tie

Washington Commanders

