Dolphins vs. Patriots: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

It has been 16 weeks since the Miami Dolphins beat the New England Patriots in the opening weekend of the 2022 NFL season. Now, in the penultimate weekend of the regular season, the Dolphins look to sweep the Patriots for the second-straight year. A win ends a four-game losing streak for Miami and puts them on the brink of clinching a playoff berth.

The Patriots are reeling almost as much as Miami right now, having lost their last two games. While the Dolphins are dealing with questions at quarterback due to a second stint in the concussion protocol for starter Tua Tagovailoa on the year, New England is trying to figure out if Mac Jones, their 2021 first-round pick, is the quarterback of the future for the team. It is hard to know who a quarterback is before his third year, but Jones’ struggles this year seem to be turning the fan base off from the 2021 Pro Bowl selection.

Miami is currently holding on to the seventh-and-final position in the AFC playoff picture, with a path to clinching this week. If the Dolphins beat the Patriots, and the Seattle Seahawks beat the New York Jets later Sunday afternoon, Miami will make the postseason for the first time since 2016.

For the Patriots, who are the first team on the outside looking in on the playoff picture, to make the postseason, they would have to beat the Dolphins today, then beat the Buffalo Bills in Week 18. Miami would still make the playoffs with a loss to the Patriots if they end their losing streak against the Jets in the season finale, with the Patriots losing to Buffalo.

Which team will end their losing streak this afternoon? Can Miami put themselves in a position for the postseason while starting backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater? Will the Patriots find their offensive rhythm with Jones under center?

The Patriots are listed as 2.5-point favorites as of Sunday morning, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total score is set at 41.0 points.

Here is everything you need to know to watch today’s game:

Miami Dolphins (8-7) vs. New England Patriots (7-8)

2022 NFL Season Week 17

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET, Jan. 1, 2023

Where is the game?

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

How can I watch the game?

CBS

Who is the broadcast team?

Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

How can I stream the game?

Sling TV

FuboTV

Paramount+ (CBS Local)

(CBS Local) NFL+ (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)

How can I listen to the game?

Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West

SiriusXM channels: 133/382 (Dolphins); 82/227 (Patriots)

Who will broadcast the game on Dolphins radio?

Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Kim Bokamper

Who are the referees for the game?

Brad Allen (Referee); Duane Heydt (Umpire); Sarah Thomas (Down Judge); Daniel Gallagher (Line Judge); Rick Patterson (Field Judge); Boris Cheek (Side Judge); Greg Yette (Back Judge); Artenzia Young-Seigler (Replay Official); Larry Hanson (Replay Assistant)

What are the current betting odds?

Patriots -2.5

O/U: 41.0

Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

What is the injury report?

Out: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa - concussion (Dolphins); Defensive back Marcus Jones - concussion (Patriots); Wide receiver DeVante Parker - concussion (Patriots); Tight end Jonnu Smith - concussion (Patriots)

Doubtful: Tackle Eric Fisher - calf (Dolphins)

Questionable: Tackle Terron Armstead - toe/pec/knee/hip (Dolphins); Cornerback Xavien Howard - knee (Dolphins); Linebacker Bradley Chubb - knee (Dolphins); Wide receiver River Cracraft - calf (Dolphins); Fullback Alec Ingold - thumb (Dolphins); Tackle Greg Little - foot (Dolphins); Tight end Hunter Henry - knee (Patriots); Cornerback Jonathan Jones - chest (Patriots); Cornerback Jalen Mills - groin (Patriots); Running back Rhamondre Stevenson - ankle (Patriots); Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton - knee (Patriots)

The Patriots originally listed cornerback Jack Kones as out of the game with a knee injury, but then placed the rookie on injured reserve on Saturday.

Were there any practice squad players elevated for this game?

Dolphins - Tackle Josiah Bronson (first elevation); Linebacker Brennan Scarlett (first elevation)

The Dolphins signed offensive tackle Kendall Lamm from their practice squad to the 53-man roster on Saturday.

Patriots - Tight end Matt Sokol; Cornerback Quandre Mosley

The Patriots signed cornerback Tae Hayes from their practice squad to the 53-man roster on Saturday.

Note: In 2022, practice squad players may be elevated three times before they have to be signed to the regular season 53-man roster if the team wants them to play in any further games.

Miami elevation tracker 2022:

Larnel Coleman, offensive tackle - 3 elevations (Weeks 2-4) - Signed with the Carolina Panthers on 10/25/22

on 10/25/22 River Cracraft, wide receiver - 3 elevations (Weeks 1-3) - Signed to Dolphins active roster for Week 4

Verone McKinley III, safety - 3 elevations (Weeks 1, 7-8) - Signed to Dolphins active roster for Week 10

Braylon Sanders, wide receiver - 3 elevations (Weeks 8, 15-16)

Kion Smith, offensive lineman - 3 elevations (Weeks 6, 9-10)

Kendall Lamm, tackle - 2 elevations (Week 13, 16) - Signed to Dolphins active roster for Week 17

Brandon Shell, offensive lineman - 2 elevations (Week 5-6) - Signed to Dolphins active roster for Week 7

Tackle Josiah Bronson - 1 elevation (Week 16)

James Empey, offensive lineman - 1 elevation (Week 13)

Linebacker Brennan Scarlett - 1 elevation (Week 16)

Ben Stille, defensive lineman - 1 elevation (Week 7) - Signed with the Cleveland Browns on 11/15/22

on 11/15/22 Freddie Swain, wide receiver - 1 elevation (Week 14)

What will the weather be like for the game?

Mostly Cloudy, 54°F

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Dolphins 59-52 (regular season)

Patriots 2-1 (postseason)

Who won most recently?

Dolphins 20-7 at Miami, 9/11/22 (2022 Week 1)

Who won most recently at site?

Dolphins 33-24 at New England, 1/9/22 (2021 Week 18)

What are the coaches’ records against the other team?

Mike McDaniel (1-0 vs. Patriots)

Bill Belichick (26-21 (26-19 with Patriots) vs. Dolphins)

