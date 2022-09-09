Miami Dolphins release final injury report ahead of Sunday’s showdown with the New England Patriots

The Miami Dolphins released their final injury report of the week on Friday - just two days before their week one contest against the New England Patriots.

here’s a look at the @miamidolphins final injury report ahead of sunday’s matchup vs the patriots. #finsUp pic.twitter.com/hWhGbOWvZX — josh houtz (@houtz) September 9, 2022

The Dolphins list five players as questionable ahead of the division showdown - RB Salvon Ahmed, TE Tanner Conner, DT Raekwon Davis, S Eric Rowe, and LB Andrew Van Ginkel.

With Miami’s defense already down a starting cornerback in Byron Jones, losing a defensive back like Rowe to injury could prove costly for Miami. Additionally, with New England boasting a solid tandem at running back - Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson - playing without Raekwon Davis, who popped up on the injury report this week with a knee issue, would not be ideal.

There was some positive news, however. The Dolphins listed three members of the roster as “full participants.” FB Alec Ingold, CB Nik Needham and OL Connor Williams are all healthy and ready to play. Ingold and Needham were upgraded from their “limited” statuses earlier in the week, while Connor Williams was a new addition to the list, but did practice in full and will play versus New England.

RB Chase Edmonds, dealing with a groin injury, will play. WR Jaylen Waddle, battling a quad issue for weeks, is finally healthy and ready to pair with Tyreek Hill at the wide-receiver position to form one of the most formidable duos in the league.