Terron Armstead connects Drew Brees with Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

Coming out of college at the University of Alabama, Tua Tagovailoa received copious amounts of praise for his stellar play as a member of the Crimson Tide. Many, because of his short stature and his deadly accuracy, saw similarities between Tagovailoa’s game and that of former Pro-Bowl quarterback, Drew Brees. Much like Brees, Tua has had his share of criticism during his first couple of seasons in the NFL.

Now, because of the influence of Miami’s new addition along the offensive line, Terron Armstead, Tua Tagovailoa has been able to pick the brain of the man many have compared him to for various reasons since joining the NFL. When signing with the Dolphins this offseason, Armstead mentioned how he would like to get Tagovailoa in touch with Drew Brees.

On Wednesday, both Armstead and Tagovailoa talked about how that process has gone.

“He kind of said like, ‘Hey, little bro, this is Drew’s contact. I want you to hit him up and I know he’d want to help you or he’d love to help you.’ I thought that was a cool thing,” said Tagovailoa.

Chatting with Pro Football Network, Armstead had this to say about introducing Brees to Tua.

“I feel like it’s a no-brainer to connect him with my current quarterback now, with Tua, who I’m protecting. We’re protecting, and we’re following behind to lead us wherever we’re going, to get that knowledge, that wisdom, that experience from someone who has held in the highest regard at that position. It was a no-brainer.”

If Tua Tagovailoa can continue to elevate his game to a level anywhere near the heights that Drew Brees was able to achieve during his outstanding NFL career, the Miami Dolphins - and their fans - will be ecstatic.

Maybe we’ll have Terron Armstead to thank for that development.

