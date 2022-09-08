Bills at Rams winners picks NFL 2022 Week 1: Thursday night picks

The 2022 NFL season is about to kickoff with the Buffalo Bills visiting the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams tonight. The Thursday night kickoff to the season has become a tradition and it continues with tonight’s game.

As we do every year here on The Phinsider, we will run a season-long picks pool among our contributors. Each member of the group will pick the straight up winner for (hopefully) every game from tonight through the Super Bowl. Will Marek Brave repeat as champion this year?

Just to remind you, here are our final standings from last year’s picks:

Marek Brave 182-102-1 (64.0%)

James McKinney 180-103-1 (63.6%)

Justin Hier 174-105-1 (62.3%)

CT Smith 149-90-1 (62.3%)

Kevin Nogle 176-108-1 (61.9%)

Josh Houtz 81-51-1 (61.3%)

We do not limit the picks just to straight-up winners, but that is the primary focus of the site. Throughout the season, we will have a widget embedded into our picks posts that will give you the option to tab over to any picks we made against the spread or for the over/under points total. This widget is brought to us by our friends over at Tallysight.

This year, we will make sure every Thursday to bring you our pick for that night’s game instead of just including it in our picks over the weekend. That said, here are tonight’s picks from the group: