Patriots vs. Dolphins 2022 Week 1 television coverage map

The Miami Dolphins host the New England Patriots this weekend as the 2022 NFL season begins. This marks the third straight year the Dolphins and Patriots have faced off in Week 1 of the season, having visited the Patriots in 2020 and 2021. Now in Miami, the AFC East rivals are also meeting for the second straight time in the regular season, having faced off in Week 18 last year. Miami came away with that win finishing a season sweep. Will they continue their three-game winning streak over New England this weekend?

CBS will broadcast this weekend’s Patriots at Dolphins game, with Greg Gumbel and Adam Archuleta on the call. All of Florida is scheduled to receive the game on their local CBS network, as well as southern Georgia. Most of Alabama will get to see their two former quarterbacks, Tua Tagovailoa now playing for the Dolphins and Mac Jones for the Patriots, face off.

Most of the northeast will also see the game, from Maine down through Connecticut. In New York, everywhere outside of New York City and Albany is slated to get the game.

Finally, Hawaii, with its ties to Tagovailoa, will also have local coverage.

You can check out the coverage map from 506Sports.com: