Thursday Night Football: Live Thread & Game Information

Tonight’s Thursday Night Football game will as we will all be told a thousand times the kickoff to the 2022 NFL season. This year's kickoff game will feature the NFC West’s and 2022 Superbowl champion Las Angeles Rams and the 2021 AFC East’s champion Buffalo Bills. Despite the Rams being the defending NFL Champions, the Rams enter the game at home as slight underdogs to the Bills. I am not sure if Vegas believes that the Rams will take a step back in 2022, the Bills will take a step forward in 2022, or if they believe the Bills were the better team last year despite not making it to the Superbowl. Either way, we Miami Dolphins fans should all be rooting for the Rams to win against any of our divisional rivals.

Buffalo Bills (0-0) AFC East @ Las Angeles Rams (0-0) NFC West