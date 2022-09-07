Miami Dolphins release first injury report of the 2022 season

Football is back! You can almost smell the grass as the players’ cleats rip through the freshly planted sod. You can nearly hear the smack of the pigskin hitting the receivers’ gloves as they try to reel in deep bombs from their quarterbacks. The referees’ whistles are faintly ringing in your ears as you anticipate every call that will come through the speakers of your television this Sunday. We are so, so close to live game action...

The latest indication that we have that meaningful football games are right around the corner is the release of the Miami Dolphins’ first injury report ahead of their week one matchup against the New England Patriots.

We finally got some clarification as to why some players have been limited or missing practice altogether recently.

A lot of Dolphins listed as limited on team’s opening injury report of 2022 ahead of game against Patriots. pic.twitter.com/3q7fYyE2KP — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) September 7, 2022

It was hypothesized that Dolphins second-year star wide-receiver, Jaylen Waddle, had been battling a hamstring injury the past few weeks of training camp, however, with the release of Miami’s first injury report, we’ve learned that The Penguin has been battling a quad injury. Mike McDaniel remains very confident that Waddle will suit up Sunday.

Nik Needham - who injured his hand during preseason action - is also dealing with a quad injury and practiced off to the side today.

A couple of new additions to the Miami Dolphins’ roster had veteran rest days - something that seems will be a common occurrence under Miami’s new regime - as Terron Armstead and Melvin Ingram sat during today’s practice session.

We will be monitoring Miami’s official injury reports throughout the week, but it looks like the roster - minus CB Byron Jones - is relatively healthy heading into the start of the 2022 NFL season.

___

Does anything on Miami’s first injury report concern you? Do you think players like Alec Ingold, Eric Rowe, and Jaylen Waddle will suit up against the New England Patriots this Sunday? Let me know in the comments below or on Twitter at @MBrave13! Fins up!