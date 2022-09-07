STAFF PREDICTIONS | 2022 Miami Dolphins win-loss record

The 2022 National Football League season is quickly approaching. We’re just days away from the Miami Dolphins’ first game against the New England Patriots and many people - fans and media members alike - are predicting big things for Miami this upcoming season.

With additions like Tyreek Hill, Cedrick Wilson, Raheem Mostert, Chase Edmonds, Melvin Ingram, Terron Armstead, Connor Williams, Trey Flowers and - possibly - most importantly, Mike McDaniel, there is rightfully a lot of positive buzz surrounding the 2022 Miami Dolphins.

I polled various contributors on The Phinsider to get their takes on what Miami’s final record will be this season. Are we taking a ride on the positivity train as well? Let’s dive in and take a look!

Sumeet (@flameosumeet)

Prediction: 10-7

“I think our midseason schedule is favorable (weeks 5-12), but the start and end are brutal. I suspect it’ll take some time for the offense to gel, and that the defense drops off slightly, which should cost us a few games. But, I think we finish as the #7 seed and make the playoffs.”

Bill Hazelett (@dolfan88bh)

Prediction: 11-6

“I think we are going to surprise a few teams.”

Kevin Hood (@KevinHood407)

Prediction: 10-7

“Lack of line depth and limited healthy corners to start the year are not enough to sink the season due to the Tua to Hill/Waddle connection which will pave the way to a wildcard birth for the 2022 Miami Dolphins.”

Marek Brave (@MBrave13)

Prediction: 11-6

“Miami’s first four games and then their December 4th through January 1st slate (at 49ers, at Chargers, at Bills, home against Packers, at Patriots) should tell us a lot about what this team is made of. They will feast against weak teams in the middle of their schedule, but much like last year, if they can’t beat some of the better teams in the league, it won’t matter much. I think they start 2-2 before rattling off a bunch of wins in October and November. They’ll falter some at the end of the year due to being on the road in 5 of 6 games against tough opponents, but they’ll do just enough to make the playoffs as a wildcard team.”

Kevin Nogle (@KevinNogle)

Prediction: 11-6

“The Dolphins have to get off to a fast start if they want to compete for the playoffs this year, but the early schedule is rough. If the offense plays up to their potential, the playoffs would seem to be a good possibility this year. And once in the postseason, there isn’t a reason to think they cannot surprise some people.”

Jake Mendel (@JMendel94)

Prediction: 10-7

“We’re going to see Miami’s true colors after that first turnover, that first bad half and that first loss. It’s easy to feel good with aqua and orange shades on when games aren’t being played, but Mike McDaniel’s ability to handle adversity will be a defining factor to a successful season for the Dolphins. He may not have to unit a group after falling to 1-7 after a brutal loss to Urban Meyer and the Jaguars, but steering the team through rough waters is crucial for any team looking to play meaningful football in January.”

Josh Houtz (@houtz)

Prediction: 10-7

“As Miami Dolphins fans, maybe we should know better than to come into the season overly confident. But with Mike McDaniel’s new system in place and a revamped arsenal of weapons at Tua Tagovailoa’s disposal, it’s hard not to foresee this team winning between 9-12 games in 2022. Yes, how the Dolphins fair in their first four weeks of the 2022 season is critical – especially with Byron Jones on the PUP list, but I believe the Dolphins got better on both sides of the football this offseason, and they finally addressed weaknesses that have plagued this team for many years. Of course, there’s a chance everything falls apart, and we’re all eating crow by season’s end. But I’m a betting man, and I have already put money on the Dolphins winning more than 8.5 games in 2022. I’ll take it even one step further; 10-7 + a wildcard spot. Final answer.”

There you have it, folks. If our predictions come true, we will see the Miami Dolphins in the playoffs this season. How deep can they go once they get there? Only time will tell, but one thing is for certain; It feels really good going into this season with legitimate reasons to be hopeful about the 2022 Miami Dolphins.

What is your record prediction for the 2022 Miami Dolphins? Let me know in the comments below or on Twitter at @MBrave13! Fins up!