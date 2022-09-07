Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel reacts to the Patriots’ travel schedule - Pats Pulpit
The Patriots are traveling to Miami uncharacteristically early.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Jets Restructure CJ Mosley’s Contract - Gang Green Nation
The Jets have restructured the contract of linebacker CJ Mosley per Field Yates of ESPN.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
How will the Buffalo Bills play their young CBs? - Buffalo Rumblings
Defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier says team plans to "mix it up."
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ahead of contract talk moratorium, an ‘improved offer’ has been made to Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Beatdown
An "improved offer" has been given to Lamar Jackson
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Jesse Davis is an interesting acquisition for the Steelers line - Behind the Steel Curtain
While he’s unlikely to start, Davis has some traits the Steelers could use.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Bengals Schedule Predictions 2022: Best-Case Scenario - Cincy Jungle
Could it finally be Cincinnati’s time?
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
5 reasons to get excited about the season - Dawgs By Nature
This year could be special, or a disaster
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Houston Texans QB Davis Mills Has Weapons - Battle Red Blog
The hope for H-Town football has plenty of help.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
REPORT: Titans EDGE Harold Landry suffers torn ACL - Music City Miracles
Tennessee Titans star pass rusher Harold Landry suffered a torn ACL during Wednesday’s practice, according to multiple reports.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars predicted get at least 6 wins after 100,000 season-long simulations - Big Cat Country
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be much better than they were last year and improve upon their win total. That’s if The Athletic’s computers can be trusted.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Report: Colts to Make Decision on Shaq Leonard’s Week 1 Availability by End of Week - Stampede Blue
Indianapolis Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaq Leonard will practice this week before the team makes a decision on his availability for Week 1 against the Houston Texans, according to Zak Keefer, a...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Denver Broncos find great value with Russell Wilson - Mile High Report
Broncos Country will look to find good value throughout the season, too.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: 6 Bolts named to CBS Sports’ Preseason All-NFL team - Bolts From The Blue
Just like the NFL Top 100, the Bolts dominated this preseason team.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders News: PFF ranks the Raiders roster 21st in the NFL - Silver And Black Pride
Raiders offensive line continues to hurt the team
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs Hot Takes: Mecole Hardman will have at least 1,000 yards in 2022 - Arrowhead Pride
Mark Gunnels takes on all your hot takes, wacky predictions and unpopular opinions.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Giants’ OC Mike Kafka will call plays, says Brian Daboll - Big Blue View
Giants make it official that offensive coordinator will continue handling that responsibility
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
C.J. Gardner-Johnson: 5 things to know about the Eagles’ new safety - Bleeding Green Nation
Saints perspective on Philadelphia’s new defender.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
For the Dallas Cowboys, Jason Peters is a bandage, not a cure - Blogging The Boys
Don’t even start to think the Cowboys’ problems are all solved.
Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)
What are the odds? Washington opens the season as home favorites over the Jacksonville Jaguars - Hogs Haven
The line has dropped
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
How the Packers’ young receivers develop will be a big part of Aaron Rodgers’ legacy - Acme Packing Company
In the eyes of history, what we leave behind is sometimes just as important as what we do. Such is the case for Aaron Rodgers.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Lions coach Dan Campbell hasn’t determined offensive play-caller vs. Eagles yet - Pride Of Detroit
Lions coach Dan Campbell said he’s ‘not quite there yet’ in determining who will call offensive plays on Sunday.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
From Ashes to Glory - Teven Jenkins’ Story During the 2022 Pre-season - Windy City Gridiron
We’ve never seen a player go from NFL purgatory to the top like what Teven Jenkins battled through this summer. And the Bears are a better team with him.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Vikings’ 2022-23 Season Forecast - Daily Norseman
My annual prediction of the Vikings season record
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Trevor Penning Saints - Canal Street Chronicles
The first-round pick was placed on IR after the 53-man roster was set, now a return could happen according to Ian Rapoport.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Drake London ‘progressing’ and practicing, hopeful for Week 1 against Saints - The Falcoholic
The rookie receiver will be key to Atlanta’s success, so we have to hope he’s out there Week 1.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
A boldly specific win-loss prediction for the 2022 Panthers - Cat Scratch Reader
The third annual installment anticipates improvement over last year, but how much?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Gronkowski’s agent wouldn’t be ‘surprised’ if he returns to the Bucs - Bucs Nation
Keep the hope alive, right?
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers news: Peter King predicts Trey Lance will be benched by Week 7 for Jimmy Garoppolo - Niners Nation
Albert Breer reported that Lance was annoyed when the 49ers brought back Jimmy Garoppolo
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Leadership void: 2022 Arizona Cardinals worst-case scenario - Revenge of the Birds
Last week, we took a look at the best-case scenario for the 2022 Cardinals. This week, it’s the other end of the spectrum. What’s the worst that can happen for the team this season?
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
What a career year by Geno Smith might look like - Field Gulls
For the first time since the 2012 season, the Seattle Seahawks will start a season with a new quarterback. For much of the past six months, the question was whether that quarterback would be the...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Rams vs Bills odds: Even after winning Super Bowl, L.A. is an underdog - Turf Show Times
The Los Angeles Rams enter Week 1 as home underdogs. Are they the most underrated defending champion ever?
