Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel reacts to the Patriots’ travel schedule - Pats Pulpit

The Patriots are traveling to Miami uncharacteristically early.





Jets Restructure CJ Mosley’s Contract - Gang Green Nation

The Jets have restructured the contract of linebacker CJ Mosley per Field Yates of ESPN.





How will the Buffalo Bills play their young CBs? - Buffalo Rumblings

Defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier says team plans to "mix it up."

AFC NORTH:

Ahead of contract talk moratorium, an ‘improved offer’ has been made to Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Beatdown

An "improved offer" has been given to Lamar Jackson





Jesse Davis is an interesting acquisition for the Steelers line - Behind the Steel Curtain

While he’s unlikely to start, Davis has some traits the Steelers could use.





Bengals Schedule Predictions 2022: Best-Case Scenario - Cincy Jungle

Could it finally be Cincinnati’s time?





5 reasons to get excited about the season - Dawgs By Nature

This year could be special, or a disaster

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans QB Davis Mills Has Weapons - Battle Red Blog

The hope for H-Town football has plenty of help.





REPORT: Titans EDGE Harold Landry suffers torn ACL - Music City Miracles

Tennessee Titans star pass rusher Harold Landry suffered a torn ACL during Wednesday’s practice, according to multiple reports.





Jaguars predicted get at least 6 wins after 100,000 season-long simulations - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be much better than they were last year and improve upon their win total. That’s if The Athletic’s computers can be trusted.





Report: Colts to Make Decision on Shaq Leonard’s Week 1 Availability by End of Week - Stampede Blue

Indianapolis Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaq Leonard will practice this week before the team makes a decision on his availability for Week 1 against the Houston Texans, according to Zak Keefer, a...

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos find great value with Russell Wilson - Mile High Report

Broncos Country will look to find good value throughout the season, too.





Chargers News: 6 Bolts named to CBS Sports’ Preseason All-NFL team - Bolts From The Blue

Just like the NFL Top 100, the Bolts dominated this preseason team.





Raiders News: PFF ranks the Raiders roster 21st in the NFL - Silver And Black Pride

Raiders offensive line continues to hurt the team





Chiefs Hot Takes: Mecole Hardman will have at least 1,000 yards in 2022 - Arrowhead Pride

Mark Gunnels takes on all your hot takes, wacky predictions and unpopular opinions.

NFC EAST:

Giants’ OC Mike Kafka will call plays, says Brian Daboll - Big Blue View

Giants make it official that offensive coordinator will continue handling that responsibility





C.J. Gardner-Johnson: 5 things to know about the Eagles’ new safety - Bleeding Green Nation

Saints perspective on Philadelphia’s new defender.





For the Dallas Cowboys, Jason Peters is a bandage, not a cure - Blogging The Boys

Don’t even start to think the Cowboys’ problems are all solved.





What are the odds? Washington opens the season as home favorites over the Jacksonville Jaguars - Hogs Haven

The line has dropped

NFC NORTH:

How the Packers’ young receivers develop will be a big part of Aaron Rodgers’ legacy - Acme Packing Company

In the eyes of history, what we leave behind is sometimes just as important as what we do. Such is the case for Aaron Rodgers.





Lions coach Dan Campbell hasn’t determined offensive play-caller vs. Eagles yet - Pride Of Detroit

Lions coach Dan Campbell said he’s ‘not quite there yet’ in determining who will call offensive plays on Sunday.





From Ashes to Glory - Teven Jenkins’ Story During the 2022 Pre-season - Windy City Gridiron

We’ve never seen a player go from NFL purgatory to the top like what Teven Jenkins battled through this summer. And the Bears are a better team with him.





Vikings’ 2022-23 Season Forecast - Daily Norseman

My annual prediction of the Vikings season record

NFC SOUTH:

Trevor Penning Saints - Canal Street Chronicles

The first-round pick was placed on IR after the 53-man roster was set, now a return could happen according to Ian Rapoport.





Drake London ‘progressing’ and practicing, hopeful for Week 1 against Saints - The Falcoholic

The rookie receiver will be key to Atlanta’s success, so we have to hope he’s out there Week 1.





A boldly specific win-loss prediction for the 2022 Panthers - Cat Scratch Reader

The third annual installment anticipates improvement over last year, but how much?





Gronkowski’s agent wouldn’t be ‘surprised’ if he returns to the Bucs - Bucs Nation

Keep the hope alive, right?

NFC WEST:

49ers news: Peter King predicts Trey Lance will be benched by Week 7 for Jimmy Garoppolo - Niners Nation

Albert Breer reported that Lance was annoyed when the 49ers brought back Jimmy Garoppolo





Leadership void: 2022 Arizona Cardinals worst-case scenario - Revenge of the Birds

Last week, we took a look at the best-case scenario for the 2022 Cardinals. This week, it’s the other end of the spectrum. What’s the worst that can happen for the team this season?





What a career year by Geno Smith might look like - Field Gulls

For the first time since the 2012 season, the Seattle Seahawks will start a season with a new quarterback. For much of the past six months, the question was whether that quarterback would be the...





Rams vs Bills odds: Even after winning Super Bowl, L.A. is an underdog - Turf Show Times

The Los Angeles Rams enter Week 1 as home underdogs. Are they the most underrated defending champion ever?