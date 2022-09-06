Miami Dolphins release Brennan Scarlett with an injury settlement

Late Monday night, the Miami Dolphins released DE/LB, Brennan Scarlett, from IR with an injury settlement. The move opens the door for Scarlett to play again this year, either for the Dolphins or another team.

Scarlett is expected to be healthy by week seven or eight, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. Had Scarlett stayed on IR, he would have been sidelined for the entire season.

The 29-year-old pro first joined the Dolphins in March of 2021 after spending the first six seasons of his career with the Houston Texans. He played in 13 games for Miami, amassing 19 tackles and one pass defensed. He did not record a sack.