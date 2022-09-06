How it’s going for the 2022 Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins reset their franchise heading into the 2022 offseason, changing head coaches and adding offensive weapons while looking to continue to build on an already strong defense. The offseason training program and this summer’s training camp have given the team the chance to mold into coach Mike McDaniel’s image, transitioning into a zone-run team that is looking to use speed, with the additions of players like wide receiver Tyreek Hill and running back Raheem Mostert to second-year receiver Jaylen Waddle, to create space and open up the offense. Now, with the regular season opening, the Dolphins are set to make their playoff run.

The Dolphins finished the 2021 season with a 9-8 record, following their 2020 season-ending record of 10-6. While the team finished both seasons above .500, they did not claim a playoff berth in either year. This year’s mission it to continue playing into the postseason. It is that simple.

Can the Dolphins do it? According to the latest line from DraftKings Sportsbook, Miami is projected to have nine wins. Will they be able to surpass that mark?

To do that, the Dolphins will need some of their younger players to step up. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will need to look like the player that made Miami want him in 2020, selecting him out of Alabama with the fifth-overall pick. He has the weapons around him, and he has a coach who has the creativity to use those weapons. Tagovailoa is in a perfect situation for him, which makes it a perfect situation for the Dolphins to succeed.

Miami also needs players like offensive linemen Austin Jackson and Liam Eichenberg to grow into their roles as starters, opening running lanes and protecting Tagovailoa. They need production from defenders like edge rushers Jaelan Phillips and Andrew Van Ginkel and defensive tackle Christian Wilkinson to complement cornerback Xavien Howard and safety Jevon Holland.

This summer has shown many of the “needs” are ready to happen. Miami should be challenging in the AFC East division standings and in the AFC playoff picture. They should be able to surpass the nine-win mark. They should be ready to return to playing like a top-six all-time winning percentage team. They should be a force in 2022 — and beyond.

Things are looking up in Miami. Now, it is time to turn those “should” statements into “are” statements.