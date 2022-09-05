Dolphins finalize 2022 Practice Squad ahead of Sunday’s matchup vs. Patriots

A short time ago, the Miami Dolphins finalized their 2022 practice squad with the addition of five free agents: Defensive end Markaviest “Big Kat” Bryant, defensive tackle Josiah Bronson, defensive tackle Christopher Hinton, offensive tackle Kion Smith, and cornerback Chris Steele. All five players signed with Miami’s practice squad.
According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the team also released defensive tackle Niles Scott.
Dolphins signed Josiah Bronson, Big Kat Bryant, Christopher Hinton, Kion Smith and Chris Steele to practice squad— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 5, 2022
The Dolphins’ 16-player practice squad is as follows:
Wide Receiver, Braylon Sanders
Cornerback, Kalon Barnes
Offensive Tackle, Larnel Coleman
EDGE, Cameron Goode
EDGE, Porter Gustin
Safety, Verone McKinley III
Running Back, ZaQuandre White
Wide Receiver, River Cracraft
Defensive Lineman, Ben Stille
Offensive Lineman, James Empey
Wide Receiver, Freddie Swain
Defensive End, Markaviest “Big Kat” Bryant
Defensive Tackle, Josiah Bronson
Defensive Tackle, Christopher Hinton
Offensive Tackle, Kion Smith
Cornerback, Chris Steele
If I had to predict which of these players might see the active 53-man roster this season, I’d probably go with EDGE Porter Gustin, EDGE Cameron Goode, Wide Receiver River Cracraft, safety Verone McKinley III, and Running Back ZaQuandre White.
#FinsUp
What are your thoughts on the five players the Dolphins signed today? Do you like the group of players the team added to their practice squad? Which of these players will contribute the most before the season’s end? Are you ready for some football!?! Let us know in the comment section below!
