Dolphins finalize 2022 Practice Squad ahead of Sunday’s matchup vs. Patriots

A short time ago, the Miami Dolphins finalized their 2022 practice squad with the addition of five free agents: Defensive end Markaviest “Big Kat” Bryant, defensive tackle Josiah Bronson, defensive tackle Christopher Hinton, offensive tackle Kion Smith, and cornerback Chris Steele. All five players signed with Miami’s practice squad.

According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the team also released defensive tackle Niles Scott.

The Dolphins’ 16-player practice squad is as follows:

Wide Receiver, Braylon Sanders

Cornerback, Kalon Barnes

Offensive Tackle, Larnel Coleman

EDGE, Cameron Goode

EDGE, Porter Gustin

Safety, Verone McKinley III

Running Back, ZaQuandre White

Wide Receiver, River Cracraft

Defensive Lineman, Ben Stille

Offensive Lineman, James Empey

Wide Receiver, Freddie Swain

Defensive End, Markaviest “Big Kat” Bryant

Defensive Tackle, Josiah Bronson

Defensive Tackle, Christopher Hinton

Offensive Tackle, Kion Smith

Cornerback, Chris Steele

If I had to predict which of these players might see the active 53-man roster this season, I’d probably go with EDGE Porter Gustin, EDGE Cameron Goode, Wide Receiver River Cracraft, safety Verone McKinley III, and Running Back ZaQuandre White.

What are your thoughts on the five players the Dolphins signed today? Do you like the group of players the team added to their practice squad? Which of these players will contribute the most before the season’s end? Are you ready for some football!?! Let us know in the comment section below!