Dolphins sign DE Markaviest “Big Kat” Bryant to practice squad

A few days ago, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel spoke glowingly about the importance of the defensive line/EDGE position — his favorite position on either side of the ball.

“The bottom line is, I don’t know why this hasn’t come up, but it’s by far in football, my favorite position is d-line and edge. Like I think they can be the most impactful players on the field outside of the quarterback because they dictate the terms the quarterback is able to play on and they establish the line of scrimmage. So I’m of the belief that you can’t have too many of those guys. I think the more quality guys you have, the fresher they can play, the more issues they give you offensively because now you’re preparing for six different pass rush moves instead of two that a particular player has, those type of things, and then they can play fresher during the game and it’s just such an incredibly important position that I’m all for that.”

Today, Miami added another young defensive lineman to their practice squad, signing former Auburn and UCF standout Markaviest “Big Kat” Bryant. ESPN’s Field Yates was the first to report the signing.

Bryant, 23, recorded 50 total tackles (13 TFLs), three pass breakups, and six sacks as a senior in 2021. Big Kat also recorded a sack with the Dallas Cowboys this summer, sacking Chase Daniel for a seven-yard loss.

The signing brings Miami’s practice squad to 13 players, leaving room for three more to sign before Miami kicks off the 2022 NFL regular season Sunday vs. the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium.

Six more days...

Here’s a list of the 13 players on Miami’s practice squad:

WR, Braylon Sanders

CB, Kalon Barnes

LT, Larnel Coleman

EDGE, Cameron Goode

EDGE, Porter Gustin

Safety, Verone McKinley III

RB, ZaQuandre White

WR, River Cracraft

DL, Ben Stille

DT, Niles Scott

OL, James Empey

WR, Freddie Swain

DL, Markaviest “Big Kat” Bryant

