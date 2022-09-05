VIDEO | Waddle Watch: Jaylen Waddle once again practices for the Miami Dolphins on Monday

After a long and arduous offseason - one that saw many changes within the Miami Dolphins organization - it is finally time for some meaningful football games to be played! The Dolphins will host divison rivals, the New England Patriots, this Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, and on the offensive side of the ball, it looks like all systems are go for the men dressed in aqua and orange - and that includes Miami’s star second-year wideout, Jaylen Waddle.

Waddle once again practiced with his teammates Monday, and head coach, Mike McDaniel, reiterated that he fully expects Jaylen to suit up against the Patriots on Sunday. McDaniel had previously stated that he felt “very, very, very confident” in Waddle’s availability for the contest, however this regime may be even more surreptitious when it comes to injury news than the former regime headed by ousted coach, Brian Flores. After all, McDaniel was confident that cornerback, Byron Jones, would suit up for Miami’s week one contest... right up until Jones was placed on the PUP list which will cost him the first four games of the 2022 NFL season, at least.

WPLG in Miami tweeted out this footage of Waddle, Tyreek Hill and Cedrick Wilson dancing at today’s practice:

That game week feeling at Dolphins camp... https://t.co/bim652Q1x7 pic.twitter.com/ql92JV4M6g — WPLG Local 10 Sports (@Local10Sports) September 5, 2022

Waddle looks to be moving well, despite the compression sleeve that is still supporting his right leg. A sleeve like that is typically worn when the player is dealing with a hamstring injury.

If Miami wants to avoid limping out of the gates like they did last year (1-7 start) and in 2020 (1-3 start), they’ll need their offensive firepower to be at full strength. Being able to line Waddle up on one side of the formation and Tyreek Hill up on the other is a tremendous advantage in the speed department that no other team in the National Football League can even dream of doing.

Sunday is only a few short days away. It’s time to buckle up and get ready for the ride. And if today’s injury news is any indication, this ride is sure to be a fast one!

___

How do you feel Jaylen Waddle will do this season? What do you predict for his stat line? Do you think he will continue to be Tua Tagovailoa’s favorite target, or will Tyreek Hill take over that role? Let me know n the comments below or on Twitter at @MBrave13! Fins up!