Patriots vs. Dolphins: Opening Week 1 odds has Miami slight favorite

The Miami Dolphins begin their 2022 regular season with a familiar opponent - the New England Patriots. Not only are the Patriots an AFC East division rival, leading to a home-and-home series between the two clubs every year, but this also marks the third straight year in which the Dolphins and Patriots meet in Week 1. In 2020 and 2021, the game was in New England, while this year’s contest is in Miami.

The 2021 season ended with the Patriots holding a 10-7 record and a playoff position while the Dolphins were 9-8 and missed out on the postseason. The two teams seemed fairly close throughout the year, and it appears the oddsmakers for this weekend’s game still see the teams that way.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Dolphins are three-point favorites for Sunday. Traditionally, home teams are given a three-point advantage, meaning the oddsmakers see the Dolphins and Patriots as equal, with the only advantage coming from the game being in Miami this week. During the summer, the line for this game was hovering around 2.5 points in favor of the Dolphins, so it has moved slightly as we close in on the start of the week.

The point total for the game is set at over or under 46.5 points. The moneyline has Miami at -155, while the Patriots are at +135.

Sunday’s kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET from Miami Gardens’ Hard Rock Stadium.