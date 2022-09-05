 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
New England Patriots Vs. Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium

Patriots vs. Dolphins 2022 Week 1 Updates

Contributors: Kevin Nogle
/ new

The Miami Dolphins host the New England Patriots this weekend in the regular season opener. Kickoff for Sunday’s Week 1 contest is at 1 p.m. Eastern as the AFC East rivals meet in the season opener for the third straight year. The previous two years saw their Week 1 meetings in New England, with the teams starting the 2022 campaign in South Florida.

The Dolphins start the week as three-point favorites over the Patriots, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The weather forecast for kickoff as of the start of the week is 91° F, with a 60 percent chance of thunderstorms

All of our coverage for the game throughout the week will be collected here so you have a one-stop place to catch up on anything you may have missed.

For Patriots-specific coverage, check out Pats Pulpit. You can also find them on Twitter @PatsPulpit.

New England Patriots (0-0) at Miami Dolphins (0-0)
2022 Week 1
Sunday, Sept. 11, 1 p.m. ET
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

2022 Miami Dolphins Schedule

Week Opponent Date/Time Channel
Week Opponent Date/Time Channel
Week 1 vs. New England Patriots Sunday, 9/11, 1 p.m. CBS
Week 2 at Baltimore Ravens Sunday, 9/18, 1 p.m. CBS
Week 3 vs. Buffalo Bills Sunday, 9/25, 1 p.m. CBS
Week 4 at Cincinnati Bengals Thursday, 9/29, 8:15 p.m. Amazon Prime
Week 5 at New York Jets Sunday, 10/9, 1 p.m. CBS
Week 6 vs. Minnesota Vikings Sunday, 10/16, 1 p.m. FOX
Week 7 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, 10/23, 8:20 p.m. NBC
Week 8 at Detroit Lions Sunday, 10/30, 1 p.m. CBS
Week 9 at Chicago Bears Sunday, 11/6, 1 p.m. CBS
Week 10 vs. Cleveland Browns Sunday, 11/13, 1 p.m. CBS
Week 11 Bye
Week 12 vs. Houston Texans Sunday, 11/27, 1 p.m. CBS
Week 13 at San Francisco 49ers Sunday, 12/4, 4:05 p.m. FOX
Week 14 at Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, 12/11, 4:05 p.m. CBS
Week 15 at Buffalo Bills 12/17 or 12/18, Time TBD TBD
Week 16 vs. Green Bay Packers Sunday, 12/25, 1 p.m. FOX
Week 17 at New England Patriots Sunday, 1/1, 1 p.m. CBS
Week 18 vs. New York Jets Sunday, 1/8, Time TBD TBD
1 Total Update Since
Sep 4, 2022, 2:48pm EDT