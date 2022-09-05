Patriots vs. Dolphins 2022 Week 1 Updates

The Miami Dolphins host the New England Patriots this weekend in the regular season opener. Kickoff for Sunday’s Week 1 contest is at 1 p.m. Eastern as the AFC East rivals meet in the season opener for the third straight year. The previous two years saw their Week 1 meetings in New England, with the teams starting the 2022 campaign in South Florida.
The Dolphins start the week as three-point favorites over the Patriots, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The weather forecast for kickoff as of the start of the week is 91° F, with a 60 percent chance of thunderstorms
All of our coverage for the game throughout the week will be collected here so you have a one-stop place to catch up on anything you may have missed.
For Patriots-specific coverage, check out Pats Pulpit. You can also find them on Twitter @PatsPulpit.
New England Patriots (0-0) at Miami Dolphins (0-0)
2022 Week 1
Sunday, Sept. 11, 1 p.m. ET
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
2022 Miami Dolphins Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date/Time
|Channel
|Week
|Opponent
|Date/Time
|Channel
|Week 1
|vs. New England Patriots
|Sunday, 9/11, 1 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 2
|at Baltimore Ravens
|Sunday, 9/18, 1 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 3
|vs. Buffalo Bills
|Sunday, 9/25, 1 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 4
|at Cincinnati Bengals
|Thursday, 9/29, 8:15 p.m.
|Amazon Prime
|Week 5
|at New York Jets
|Sunday, 10/9, 1 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 6
|vs. Minnesota Vikings
|Sunday, 10/16, 1 p.m.
|FOX
|Week 7
|vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
|Sunday, 10/23, 8:20 p.m.
|NBC
|Week 8
|at Detroit Lions
|Sunday, 10/30, 1 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 9
|at Chicago Bears
|Sunday, 11/6, 1 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 10
|vs. Cleveland Browns
|Sunday, 11/13, 1 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 11
|Bye
|Week 12
|vs. Houston Texans
|Sunday, 11/27, 1 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 13
|at San Francisco 49ers
|Sunday, 12/4, 4:05 p.m.
|FOX
|Week 14
|at Los Angeles Chargers
|Sunday, 12/11, 4:05 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 15
|at Buffalo Bills
|12/17 or 12/18, Time TBD
|TBD
|Week 16
|vs. Green Bay Packers
|Sunday, 12/25, 1 p.m.
|FOX
|Week 17
|at New England Patriots
|Sunday, 1/1, 1 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 18
|vs. New York Jets
|Sunday, 1/8, Time TBD
|TBD