Patriots vs. Dolphins 2022 Week 1 Updates

The Miami Dolphins host the New England Patriots this weekend in the regular season opener. Kickoff for Sunday’s Week 1 contest is at 1 p.m. Eastern as the AFC East rivals meet in the season opener for the third straight year. The previous two years saw their Week 1 meetings in New England, with the teams starting the 2022 campaign in South Florida.

The Dolphins start the week as three-point favorites over the Patriots, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The weather forecast for kickoff as of the start of the week is 91° F, with a 60 percent chance of thunderstorms

All of our coverage for the game throughout the week will be collected here so you have a one-stop place to catch up on anything you may have missed.

For Patriots-specific coverage, check out Pats Pulpit. You can also find them on Twitter @PatsPulpit.

New England Patriots (0-0) at Miami Dolphins (0-0)

2022 Week 1

Sunday, Sept. 11, 1 p.m. ET

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida