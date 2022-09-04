Patriots to travel to Miami on Tuesday for Week 1 game against Dolphins

The New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins will face off in Week 1 for the third straight season. In 2020 and 2021, the season opener was held in New England. This year, the first game of the year will be held in Miami, bringing with it the weather advantages the Dolphins typically have early in the year.

The Patriots are hoping to negate that advantage. According to a report from ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots will travel to Miami on Tuesday, well ahead of the normal Saturday travel schedule. The goal is to spend most of the week in Miami, acclimatizing to the heat and humidity that comes with a trip tou Sout Florida. The team will hold three practices in the area, giving the players a chance to workout in the sun and potentially remove a large portion of Miami’s homefield advantage when Sunday’s game rolls around.

The weather forecast for next Sunday is 91° Fahrenheit, with a 60 percent chance of Thunderstorms. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on September 11.