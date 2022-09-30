Tua Tagovailoa injury updates

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to Miami on Thursday with the team following a scary injury in the team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. In the second quarter, Tagovailoa was thrown down on a sack, and in his fall he hit his head. Immediately after impacting the ground, Tagovailoa’s arms flexed and his hands began to clinch. The training staff and medical personnel ultimately placed the quarterback on a backboard, then on a stretcher, and took him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

After being evaluated at the hospital, Tagovailoa was found to have no further injury past the concussion he sustained. With no spinal or neck trauma, Tagovailoa was discharged form the medical center and was cleared to fly back to South Florida with the rest of the team.

On Friday, Miami head coach Mike McDaniel met with the media and provided an update on Tagovailoa. He said the quarterback is experience headaches and would be undergoing further tests, adding that no one has talked about a timeline for Tagovailoa’s return to the field, instead wanting to focus simply on getting him healthy.

As more updates are available, we will provide them to you here, as well as link all our coverage of the situation below.