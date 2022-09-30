Tyreek Hill ‘disresepected’ by Bengals coach on Thursday night

The Miami Dolphins lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night, dropping the game 27-15. The headline from the game was the head and neck injury to Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was taken off the field on a stretcher and transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Reports indicate Tagovailoa was released from the hospital and flew home with the team. The injury seems to not be the only negative thing hanging over the Dolphins after the game.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill entered the game looking to put up numbers on Cincinnati cornerback Eli Apple. Apple and Hill have history from last year’s AFC Championship game, with Apple stopping Hill at the goal line and ultimately leading to the Bengals advancing to the Super Bowl over Hill’s then team the Kansas City Chiefs. Before the game, Hill stated, “I can’t wait to go against Eli Apple. I owe you, boy. I owe you. I’m here. The Cheetah’s here.”

Hill finished the game with 10 receptions for 160 yards, both game highs. The performance puts him back in the league lead in receiving yards, with a one-game advantage. Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs entered the week in the top spot in receiving yards, but is now 133 yards behind Hill. Diggs plays his fourth game on Sunday when the Bills visit the Baltimore Ravens.

After the game, Hill was more focused on something that happened during the contest. According to ESPN Dolphins reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques, Hill felt he was disrespected by a coach of the Bengals who said something to the Miami receiver during the game:

Tyreek Hill said a a Bengals coach said something to him during the game that he didn't appreciate:



"Whichever coach that is, I'm gonna come find you bro ... me and you gotta have a mano a mano conversation. 'Cause at the end of the day I felt disrespected as a man." — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) September 30, 2022

Exactly what was said, or when it was said, is not clear. What is clear is Hill did not appreciate it. We may never get the full details of what happened, but Hill seems to want to hold on to this incident and he is not one who seems to forget things like this.