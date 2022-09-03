Ask Phinsider: Taking your mailbag questions as opening week arrives

The start of the 2022 NFL season is just about here. As we move into the opening week of the season, it is time for you to send in your questions for another edition of The Phinsider Mailbag. What is on your mind? What questions do you have about the Miami Dolphins as the season opens?

You can leave your question in the comments below, or you can hit us up on Twitter and use #AskPhinsider. We will collect them later this week and provide our thoughts, opinions, analysis, and updates.

And I will attempt to keep these going regularly throughout the season. The mailbag is one of those things that always seems to fall off as other things come up during the season, but I will try to keep it on the schedule all year long so you can continue to ask the questions you are having about the team. Now, get your questions in for this week.