UPDATED: Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa leaves TNF game with head and neck injuries; taken to local hospital for evaluation

Update (9/29, 11:19 p.m. ET):

According to the Amazon Prime Video broadcast’s reporter Kaylee Hartung, Tua Tagovailoa is expected to be discharged from the hospital following a head injury, with the belief that he will travel back to Florida with the team.

Per @KayleeHartung, #Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa will be released from the hospital tonight and travel home with the team. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 30, 2022

The NFLPA also tweeted Thursday night that it is investigating a “potential protocol violation” surrounding the incident.

Player health and safety is at the core of the union's mission. Our concern tonight is for Tua and we hope for a full and speedy recovery. Our investigation into the potential protocol violation is ongoing. — NFLPA (@NFLPA) September 30, 2022

Previously:

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa left Miami’s Thursday Night Football contest against the Cincinnati Bengals in Ohio after a scary hit from Bengals DT’ Josh Tupou in the 2nd quarter.

Tupou drove Tagovailoa’s head into the turf, with Tua’s helmet slamming violently. It appeared as if the quarterback lost consciousness and his fingers locked up - known as a fencing response.

Tua Tagovailoa has been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. He is conscious and has movement in all his extremities. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 30, 2022

The entire Dolphins team gathered at midfield while Tagovailoa was stretchered out of the stadium. He was taken directly to the hospital. Shortly after, the Dolphins ruled Tagovailoa out for the remainder of the game with head and neck injuries. Later, the team announced that Tua regained consciousness and did have movement in all of his extremities.

Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater replaced Tua at quarterback in the Bengals game. Bridgewater last played with the Denver Broncos. He started in 14 games and threw for 3,052 yards with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

We will keep you updated with more information on Tua’s condition as it becomes available.