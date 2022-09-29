Thursday Night Football: Miami Dolphins @ Cincinnati Bengals Live Thread & Game Information

Through three weeks the Miami Dolphins have played three games and walked away with three wins. Dolphins fans' excitement about their team seems as high as I can remember in a very long time. Maybe a win tonight would be enough to convince all of the media but I fear that they will continue to make excuses for anyone we beat while ignoring the same or similar issues that the Phins have had. Week one was a flat-out drubbing of the New England Patriots. Week two was a slugfest against the Baltimore Ravens with Miami having to come back in the fourth by scoring four touchdowns in just the last quarter. Last week was yes again a slugfest only this time against the Buffalo Bills and a much lower-scoring affair. Miami won last week by scoring when they had to and by the defense holding one of if not the best offense in the NFL to 17 points.

The Cincinnati Bengals, for their part, have had a rougher start to this season after being a lot of people's favorite to either take or challenge for the AFC title. The Bengals started the year 2 and 0 dropping their first two contests to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys in order. Their rebound game last week was against a horrible New York Jets team by a 27 to 12 score.

Please use this evening’s live game thread to follow and discuss tonight’s game between your Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals. As always all site rules apply to the live game threads as they do on any other post on the site. Also please remember that SBNation is very strict on sharing, requesting, or even discussing illegal game streams. Doing so can cost you a warning or a complete banning from the entire platform.

Miami Dolphins (2-0) 1st AFC East @ Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) 4th AFC North