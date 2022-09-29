Dolphins vs. Bengals 2022 Week 4 Thursday Night Football preview: Stream, stats, history, and more

The Miami Dolphins’ 2022 schedule featured three playoff teams in the first four weeks, and the fourth team only missed out on the postseason due to injuries. A 1-3 start to the season was seen as a solid start to the year and a record on which the team could build. Now, as the team prepares for the fourth game in that opening set, 1-3 is not a possibility. Instead, Miami will try tonight on a Thursday Night Football showdown to beat the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals to move to 4-0 on the year.

Miami has come out of the gates with wins over the New England Patriots, the Baltimore Ravens, and the Buffalo Bills. They have won with their defense, they have won with their offense, and they have won a scrap and claw type of game. They are getting the job done, no matter how it happens, and they are sitting as the lone undefeated team in the AFC and one of two unbeaten teams in the league.

The line for tonight’s game has slowly moved towards the Dolphins over the last day. This morning, it was set at 4.5 points in favor of the Bengals, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. It is now down to 3.5 points. The Dolphins are road underdogs on a Thursday night, with a shortened week and someone recording their practice and leaking the tape on Wednesday. Seems like a perfect time for the Dolphins to prove themselves to be a contender this year, and to do it on a national primetime broadcast.

The over/under for the game is a total of 48.5 points.

We set you up for the game with the information you need and the key stats for the contest.

Game: Miami Dolphins (3-0) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (1-2)

Date/Time: Sept. 29, 2022 / 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Series Leader: Dolphins 17-7 (regular season)

Streak: Dolphins have won the last two

Last game: Dolphins 19-7 at Miami, 12/6/20 (2020 Week 13)

Last game at site: Bengals 27-17 at Cincinnati, 10/7/18 (2018 Week 5)

Coaches vs. Opponent: Mike McDaniel (0-0 vs. Bengals), Zac Taylor (0-2 vs. Dolphins)

TV Broadcast: Amazon Prime Video (Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung)

Local TV Broadcast: WSFL (CW39) in Miami

Radio Broadcast: Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West; Dolphins Broadcasters are Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Kim Bokamper; SiriusXM channels: 88 (National); 81/226 (Dolphins); 83/225 (Bengals)

Online Streaming: Amazon Prime Video; NFL+

SB Nation: Cincy Jungle | @CincyJungle

Weather: Clear, 63°F degrees

Odds: Bengals -3.5 | 48.5 O/U (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Referee: Tra Blake

Dolphins notes:

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa passed for 186 yards & TD vs. 0 INTs for 123.8 rating last week. Aims for his 3rd in row with 70+ comp. pct. & 120+ rating. Completed 26 of 39 atts. (66.7 pct.) for 296 yards & TD vs. 0 INTs for 97.8 rating in last meeting. Ranks 2nd in pass yards (925) & tied-3rd in TD passes (8) in 2022.

Running back Chase Edmonds had 1st 2 rush TDs of season last week. Rushed for 68 yards & TD in his only career game at Cin. (10/6/19 w/ Az.). Aims for his 3rd in row on TNF with TD.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill ranks 3rd in rec. yards (317) this season. Has rec. TD in 6 of his 7 career TNF games & aims for his 4th in row on TNF with TD catch. Had 7 catches for 78 yards & rec. TD in vs. Cin. in 2021 AFC-C w/ KC (1/30/22). Aims for his 4th in row, incl. postseason, vs. Cin. with 6+ catches.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle had 4 catches for team-high 104 yards last week. Has 123 career receptions, 2nd-most by player in 1st 20 career games all-time. Has 4 TDs (3 rec., 1 rush) in his past 4 on road. Ranks 2rd in rec. yards (342) in 2022.

Tight end Mike Gesicki had 9 catches for 88 yards & rec. TD in last meeting.

Linebacker Melvin Ingram had 2 sacks, FF & FR in Week 3. Had sack & PD in his last game vs. Cin. (2021 AFC-C w/ KC). Has 4.5 sacks & 7 TFL in 8 career Thursday games. Aims for his 5th in row overall with TFL.

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah has 4.5 sacks in 6 career games vs. Cin.

Cornerback Xavien Howard had INT in last meeting. Has 7 PD in his past 7 on road & aims for his 3rd in row on road with PD.

Safety Jevon Holland set career highs in tackles (10) & sacks (1.5) & had 1st-career FF in Week 3. Had sack & 2 PD in his only career game on TNF (11/11/21 vs. Bal.)

Dolphins notes:

Quarterback Joe Burrow passed for 275 yards & 3 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 114.9 rating in Week 3. Has 664 pass yards (332 per game) & 5 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 105.3 rating in 2 career TNF starts. Aims for his 3rd in row on TNF with 300+ pass yards & 2+ TD passes. Has 4,467 pass yards (319.1 per game) & 30 TDs (26 pass, 4 rush) in 14 career home starts. Aims for his 5th in row at home with 2+ TD passes & 6th in row at home with 300+ pass yards.

Running back Joe Mixon has 13 TDs (11 rush, 2 rec.) in his past 12 at home. Had 115 scrimmage yards (93 rush, 22 rec.) & TD catch in last home meeting.

Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase had 6 catches & 15th-career rec. TD in Week 3. Has 8 rec. TDs in 10 career home games. Aims for his 3rd in row at home with 10+ catches & rec. TD & 4th in row at home with 100+ rec. yards.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins had 5 catches for season-high 93 rec. yards in Week 3. Had 5 catches for 56 yards in last meeting.

Wide receiver Tyler Boyd led team with 105 rec. yards & had 26th-career TD catch last week. Had 72-yard TD catch in last meeting & aims for his 3rd in row vs. Mia. with rec. TD.

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson had 1st 2.5 sacks of season & career-high 2 FFs in Week 3.

Defensive end Sam Hubbard tied his career high with 10 tackles in last meeting. Had 19-yard FR-TD in last home meeting.

Defensive tackle B.J. Hill had 1st-career FF & 1st 2 career FRs in Week 3. Aims for his 3rd in row with PD.

Linebacker Logan Wilson had 7th-career INT last week, most among LBs since 2020. Aims for his 3rd in row at home with 8+ tackles.

Safety Jessie Bates had 11th-career INT in Week 3. Had INT in last home meeting. Aims for his 3rd in row vs. Mia. with FF

Dolphins vs. Bengals stats and leaders Dolphins Bengals Dolphins Bengals W 21-19 vs. BUF Last Week W 27-12 ayt NYJ 27.7 (8th) Points For 21.3 (10th) 355.3 (13th) Offense 338.7 (20th) Tua Tagovailoa 72/101, 71.3% (4th), 925 yds (2nd), 8 TD (T-3rd), 2 INT (T-24th), 117.8 rate (2nd) Passing Joe Burrow 80/125, 64.0% (15th), 812 yds (10th), 6 TD (T-8th), 4 INT (T-38th), 85.2 rate (18th) Chase Edmonds 23 att (T-44th), 79 yds (51st), 3.4 avg (43rd), 2 TD (6th) Rushing Joe Mixon 58 att (3rd), 163 yds (22nd), 2.8 avg (48th), 0 TD (T-50th) Tyreek Hill

21 rec (T-7th), 317 yds (3rd), 15.1 avg (T-25th), 2 TD (T-11th) Receiving Ja'Marr Chase 21 rec (T-7th), 212 yds (22nd), 10.1 avg (T-79th), 2 TD (T-11th) 21.3 (16th) Points Against 18.3 (T-9th) 413.7 (31st) Defense 310.7 (8th) Melvin Ingram 2 sacks (T-23rd) Sacks Trey Hendrickson 2.5 sacks (T-20th) Jevon Holland 1 INT (T-9th) Interceptions Jessie Bates, Logan Wilson 1 INT (T-9th) +2 (4/2) (T-6th) Take/Give Away -1 (5/6) (T-20th) Thomas Morstead 43.9 avg (27th), 39.5 net avg (T-26th), 6 in 20 (T-10th) Punting Kevin Huber 48.7 avg (10th), 41.1 net avg (19th), 3 in 20 (T-22nd) Jason Sanders 17 pts (T-35th), 11/11 PAT, 2/2 FG Kicking Evan McPherson 24 pts (T-8th), 3/4 PAT, 7/9 FG