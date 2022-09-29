Thursday Night Football Week 4 picks: Dolphins vs. Bengals

We have reached Week 4’s Thursday Night Football kickoff, which this week means we get to see the Miami Dolphins in primetime tonight. The Dolphins are visiting the Cincinnati Bengals tonight, looking to sty undefeated and continue to prove they are a contender this year. The Bengals are looking to climb back to .500 on the year after starting the season with two losses before beating the New York Jets last week.

With the start of Week 4, it is time to bring you the next set of winners picks here on The Phinsider. Throughout the season, our contributors pick the straight-up winner of every game on the schedule, starting in Week 1 and continuing through the Super Bowl.

Last week, I backed up my Week 2, 10-6 record with a second straight 10-6 performance and a second straight week win. Marek Brave was second on the week with a 9-7 record, while James McKinney, Josh Houtz, and Jake Mendel were all 8-8. CT Smith finished the week 7-9.

That brings us to our season standings:

Marek Brave - 26-21-1

Kevin Nogle - 26-21-1

James McKinney - 25-22-1

James Mendel - 24-23-1

Josh Houtz - 23-24-1

CT Smith - 23-24-1

On to the first set of picks for this week. You can check out our straight-up winners picks, as well as any picks our contributors made against the spread or on the point total in the graphic below brought to us by Tallysight. Odds for the game are brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook.