Dolphins practices recorded, leak on Twitter after workout in Cincinnati

The Miami Dolphins visit the Cincinnati Bengals tonight in the Thursday Night Football start to Week 4. With Hurricane Ian hitting Florida, the Dolphins left Miami early this week, moving up to Ohio and practicing on Wednesday at the University of Cincinnati. After the workout, the team tweeted a thank you to the school for allowing them to use the facility. Everything seemed to workout well for the Dolphins.

Except, there is a Spygate-like situation happening around the Dolphins right now. While the original “Spygate” involved the New England Patriots recording the New York Jets during a game to see their defensive signals, this was not a result of the Bengals doing anything to the Dolphins. However, there was someone in Nippert Stadium while the Dolphins were conducting their walkthrough recording everything the team was doing. Those videos were then published on Twitter.

Tua, Tyreek & the Miami Dolphins seen practicing in Nippert Stadium ahead of their matchup with the Bengals. pic.twitter.com/lCgoIiZJde — Barstool Cincinnati (@UCBarstool) September 28, 2022

I recorded the video buddy — Jfolk (@JfolkUHC) September 29, 2022

The good news of this situation is, the videos all show quarterback Tua Tagovailoa taking the snaps and leading the offense. Listed as questionable for the game with a back injury and an ankle issue, Tagovailoa appears set to play through the pain on a short week.

The Dolphins are aware of the videos and asked Barstool Cincinnati to remove the tweets, but they refused.