Miami Dolphins LB Melvin Ingram named AFC Defensive Player of the Month

It has been a tremendous start to the 2022 NFL season for the Miami Dolphins. Plenty of their players deserve a large amount of credit for the surprising 3-0 record this team has put forth so far, however one new addition has officially been recognized by the NFL for his hot start.

LB Melvin Ingram has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for the month of September after putting together multiple solid performances against the New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills.

Your AFC Defensive Player of the Month … @MelvinIngram! pic.twitter.com/XrzHaefXtJ — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 29, 2022

Ingram’s stat line through three games looks like this:

2 sacks - 3 tackles for loss - 1 forced fumble - 2 fumble recoveries - 1 defensive touchdown

Without Ingram’s contributions, there’s a good chance that Miami would not be unbeaten so far on the year. The importance of his addition this offseason cannot be understated.

Let’s hope that Ingram - and the rest of the Miami Dolphins - can continue to ride their scorching hot starts to a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals tonight on Thursday Night Football.