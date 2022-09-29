REPORT: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa expected to play tonight vs. Bengals; Waddle and Armstead ready to go

While the league continues to investigate whether the Dolphins handled Tua Tagovailoa’s head back injury in compliance with league protocols, Miami’s starting quarterback is expected to play in tonight’s Thursday Night PRIME TIME matchup vs. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins will have starting QB Tua Tagovailoa, barring any unforeseen setbacks.

#Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa — listed as questionable with back and ankle issues — is expected to play tonight against the #Bengals, barring a setback, per sources.



WR Jaylen Waddle (groin) and LT Terron Armstead (toe) should be good to go, too. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 29, 2022

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and veteran Left tackle Terron Armstead are also expected to play — or as Pelissero puts it, they ‘should be good to go.’ Both players are needed in a playoff-type matchup vs. the defending AFC Champions.

Last week, the Dolphins offense didn’t play a ton of snaps (43) in a 21-19 victory over the Bills. Sustaining drives and continuing to be efficient in the red zone will be key this week in Cincinnati.

cracraft on this laser from tua for 6



“it was a play we had drawn up for waddle all week & tua threw a dart in there. i was just happy...when you get your number called, to be able to come through… i was really happy with the results on that play.”pic.twitter.com/faesEtUHM7 — josh houtz (@houtz) September 28, 2022

But let’s be honest, none of this news was really a surprise, was it?

After all, Cincinnati’s Barstool Sports Twitter account posted spy footage of Miami’s walkthrough yesterday evening, and QB1 was front and center. You could see some of the other guys as well. (I won’t post the link, but anyone with Twitter can find it.)

Earlier in the week, Tagovailoa made it sound like he would do everything he could to play. Mike McDaniel echoed that sentiment, but some doubt still lingered. Now, we know Tagovailoa will be Miami’s starting quarterback in another epic showdown with Joe Burrow on Thursday Night Football.

A win tonight gives the Dolphins ten days rest before they travel north to take on the New York Jets. (A loss would too)

Best of all, it would be the team’s first 4-0 start since 1995. #InTuaWeTrust #bensDONTbreak #FinsUp

What are your thoughts heading into tonight’s Week 4 matchup vs. the Cincinnati Bengals? Do you like the Dolphins' odds? Should they rely heavily on the run game, or is it time for Mike McDaniel to once again #LetTuaCook!? Let us know in the comments section below!