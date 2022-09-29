Thursday Night Football Dolphins vs. Bengals 2022: Online stream, TV channel, odds, weather, more

The NFL’s Week 4 kicks off tonight with the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals taking center stage. Miami comes into tonight’s game 3-0 on the season and looking to continue as the only undefeated team in the AFC. The Bengals started the year with two straight losses, but a palate cleanser of a game against the New York Jets last week appeared to get Cincinnati back on track and improved them to 1-2 for the year.

The Dolphins have won their three games in three different ways, trusting the defense for one, using a high-powered offensive attack for another, and scraping and clawing their way through the third. Which version of the team will show up on Thursday? Can quarterback Tua Tagovailoa reclaim the top spot in passing yards this year after slipping to second last week? Will Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle move back ahead of Stefon Diggs for the top receiving yardage spots this season? Will Miami’s rushing attack make its debut?

Cincinnati’s performance against the Jets last week was more like the team everyone expected to see this season. Coming off a Super Bowl appearance last year, the Bengals need their defense to shut down opponents while quarterback Joe Burrow picks apart the defense. Can they do that again against the Dolphins?

The Bengals are listed as 3.5-point favorites as of Thursday morning, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total score is set at 48.5 points.

Tonight’s game is on Amazon Prime Video, so make sure you have signed up before kickoff.

Here is everything you need to know to watch today’s game:

Miami Dolphins (3-0) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (1-2)

2022 NFL Season Week 4

Thursday Night Football

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET, Sept. 29, 2022

Where is the game?

Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

How can I watch the game?

Amazon Prime Video

WSFL (CW39) in Miami

Who is the broadcast team?

Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung

How can I stream the game?

How can I listen to the game?

Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West

SiriusXM: 88 (National); 81/226 (Dolphins); 83/225 (Bengals)

Who will broadcast the game on Dolphins radio?

Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Kim Bokamper

Who are the referees for the game?

Tra Blake (Referee); Tony Michalek (Umpire); Patrick Turner (Down Judge); Mark Stewart (Line Judge); Tom Hill (Field Judge); Don Willard (Side Judge); Todd Prukop (Back Judge); Andrew Lambert (Replay Official); Kirt Shay (Replay Assistant)

What are the current betting odds?

Bengals -3.5

O/U: 48.5

Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

What is the injury report?

Out: Tight end Cethan Carter - concussion (Dolphins); Tight end Hunter Long - ankle (Dolphins); Defensive tackle DJ Reader - knee (Bengals); Tight end Drew Sample - knee (Bengals)

Doubtful: None

Questionable: Tackle Terron Armstead - toe (Dolphins); Defensive Tackle Raekwon Davis - knee (Dolphins); Cornerback Xavien Howard - groin/glute (Dolphins); Safety Brandon Jones - chest (Dolphins); Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa - back/ankle (Dolphins); Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel - illness (Dolphins); Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle - groin (Dolphins); Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, Jr. - ribs/toe (Dolphins); Offensive tackle La’el Collins - back (Begals); Linebacker Germaine Pratt - knee (Bengals)

What will the weather be like for the game?

Clear, 63°F degrees

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Dolphins 17-7 (regular season)

Who won most recently?

Dolphins 19-7 at Miami, 12/6/20 (2020 Week 13)

Who won most recently at site?

Bengals 27-17 at Cincinnati, 10/7/18 (2018 Week 5)

What are the coaches’ records against the other team?

Mike McDaniel (0-0 vs. Bengals)

Zac Taylor (0-2 vs. Dolphins)

