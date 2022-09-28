REPORT: WR River Cracraft promoted to Miami Dolphins’ 53-man roster

All Miami Dolphins WR River Cracraft does is catch touchdowns. No, seriously. Through three games with the Dolphins this season, Cracraft has two catches and they’ve both resulted in six points for the good guys in aqua and orange.

Now, he’ll have an even greater opportunity to add to that that total, as according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Miami Dolphins have signed Cracraft to their active roster just one day ahead of their Thursday Night Football showdown with defending AFC Champions, the Cincinnati Bengals.

The #Dolphins are signing WR River Cracraft to their active roster from their practice squad ahead of tomorrow’s game against the #Bengals. Cracraft’s been cut 14 times over his career (he’s counted) but has TDs in back-to-back games and now has a spot on the 53. Cool story. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 28, 2022

The Dolphins did not have to release anyone from their 53-man roster, as they had left a roster spot open after Austin Jackson was placed on IR twelve days ago.

With offseason addition Cedrick Wilson Jr. failing to make a significant impact through three games while battling through a rib injury, the Dolphins are looking for someone to emerge as a consistent option at the third receiver position behind Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill. Cracraft will look to become that player now that he is officially a part of the Dolphins active roster.