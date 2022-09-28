 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

REPORT: WR River Cracraft promoted to Miami Dolphins’ 53-man roster

By Marek Brave
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

All Miami Dolphins WR River Cracraft does is catch touchdowns. No, seriously. Through three games with the Dolphins this season, Cracraft has two catches and they’ve both resulted in six points for the good guys in aqua and orange.

Now, he’ll have an even greater opportunity to add to that that total, as according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Miami Dolphins have signed Cracraft to their active roster just one day ahead of their Thursday Night Football showdown with defending AFC Champions, the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Dolphins did not have to release anyone from their 53-man roster, as they had left a roster spot open after Austin Jackson was placed on IR twelve days ago.

With offseason addition Cedrick Wilson Jr. failing to make a significant impact through three games while battling through a rib injury, the Dolphins are looking for someone to emerge as a consistent option at the third receiver position behind Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill. Cracraft will look to become that player now that he is officially a part of the Dolphins active roster.

