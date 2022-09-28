Dolphins fan confidence survey: How are you feeling about Miami, Tua Tagovailoa in Week 4?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Miami Dolphins fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Miami Dolphins are 3-0 on the season, one of only two teams to go unbeaten through the first three weeks of the 2022 NFL season. The team has beaten the New England Patriots to open the season, the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2, and the Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills this past weekend. Miami has announced themselves as a force in the AFC and now they look to keep up the momentum with a Thursday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Our weekly SB Nation Reactions poll is back this morning ahead of tomorrow’s game. How are you feeling about the direction of the Dolphins? Are you confident in quarterback Tua Tagovailoa? Can Miami win the AFC East? We want to know your thoughts: