Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Injury update: Patriots QB Mac Jones ‘likely to miss multiple games’ - Pats Pulpit

Jones left Sunday’s game against the Ravens in the fourth quarter.





Jets Week 3 Anti-Game Balls and Game Ball - Gang Green Nation

The Jets lost yesterday to the Bengals. Let’s get to our anti-game balls. I also have a single game ball to give out.





Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins week 3 loss: Josh Allen can’t overcome heat, injuries - Buffalo Rumblings

The sheer number of things that befell the Bills in week 3 defeat by Miami Dolphins

AFC NORTH:

Credit the Ravens for sticking with their young wide receivers - Baltimore Beatdown

Through three games, the Ravens wide receivers have surpassed all expectations





Is the Pittsburgh Steelers offense actually close to being complete? - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense isn’t about to throw up the white flag of surrender, not when they believe they are close to being complete.





5 things we learned from the Bengals’ feel-good win over the Jets - Cincy Jungle

The rust has been removed.





Raise your hand if you underestimated Jacoby Brissett - Dawgs By Nature

Backup quarterback has played very steady

AFC SOUTH:

Are The Texans Tanking Again? - Battle Red Blog

The more things change...





Titans sophomore CB Caleb Farley experiences new low vs. Raiders - Music City Miracles

The Tennessee Titans claimed an important two-point victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The Titans are alive in the unpredictable AFC South. There are several talking points and...





Jacksonville Jaguars go out west and dominate Los Angeles Chargers, 38-10 - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville Jaguars traveled to the West Coast to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium and dominated to earn a 38-10 victory. The Jaguars improve to 2-1 on the...





Reich’s Best/Worst Decisions: Week 3 vs. Chiefs - Stampede Blue

Much needed victory for the Colts, who are now perfectly balanced at 1-1-1 going in a must win game against the Titans.

AFC WEST:

Broncos news: It’s time to finally - actually - let Russ cook - Mile High Report

The best drive of the year so far came when Russell Wilson took over and did what he was brought here to do - make this offense sizzle.





Report: Chargers Tackle Rashawn Slater to miss the rest of the 2022 season - Bolts From The Blue

The sky is falling for the 2022 Chargers





Las Vegas Raiders’ Titans Week 3 game review - Silver And Black Pride

Mack Hollins more than a special teams ace but Las Vegas rolls snake eyes in Music City





Kansas City Chiefs miss Tyreek Hill now he is with the Miami Dolphins - Arrowhead Pride

Kansas City needs to find its identity in the post-Hill era, and it is all right to admit that hasn’t happened yet.

NFC EAST:

Four downs: Takeaways from the Giants’ 23-16 loss to the Cowboys - Big Blue View

The Giants stumbled down the stretch





Why the Eagles win over the Commanders was their most impressive yet - Bleeding Green Nation

Yes, even more impressive than Monday night’s dominance over Minnesota.





5 plays that shaped the Cowboys’ primetime win over the Giants - Blogging The Boys

It was another big night for the Cowboys defense.





Carson Wentz is manufacturing his own sacks - Hogs Haven

Andrew Norwell helped

NFC NORTH:

Packers WR Romeo Doubs joins 2 others in NFL history - Acme Packing Company

The rookie receiver is on pace to be a massive steal for Green Bay.





Lions injury update: RB D’Andre Swift suffers shoulder sprain, ‘could miss time’ - Pride Of Detroit

The Detroit Lions starting running back D’Andre Swift suffers a shoulder sprain and reaggravated his ankle in Week 3.





10 Bears’ Takes after their 23-20 win against the Texans - Windy City Gridiron

The Chicago Bears are (2-1) after a 23-20 victory on Sunday afternoon against the Houston Texans. Yet, many are left wondering how good a win can feel after such an yet another ugly showing from the team’s passing offense.





Skol Schemes, Week 3: How the Lions Played Justin Jefferson - Daily Norseman

Looking at the film to see how it took a village to cover #18

NFC SOUTH:

The good, the bad, and the ugly from the Saints loss at the Panthers - Canal Street Chronicles

Saints lose again as offense struggles to move ball.





3 Up, 3 Down: Cordarrelle Patterson continues to lead the way for Atlanta - The Falcoholic

Breaking down the good and the bad from the Falcons’ first win of the year





Monday Morning Optimist: The Panthers beat the Saints - Cat Scratch Reader

No matter how the rest of the season goes, we’ll always have this.





Bucs head to Miami for the week ahead of Hurricane Ian arrival - Bucs Nation

Tampa Bay moves their football operations south

NFC WEST:

49ers injury news: Trent Williams could miss 4-6 weeks with a high-ankle sprain; Al-Shaair could miss 8 weeks with an MCL sprain - Niners Nation

Brunskill should return to practice this week





Three winners and four losers from the Arizona Cardinals lackluster performance against the Los Angeles Rams - Revenge of the Birds

Happy Monday one and all.





Cigar Thoughts, Game 3: Seahawks wilt in second half, lose tight one to Falcons - Field Gulls

The Seattle Seahawks were unable to sustain a hot start, losing at home to the Falcons 27-23.





NFL trade rumors: Rams could reunite Matthew Stafford, Kenny Golladay - Turf Show Times

The Giants would reportedly eat most of his salary just to get him off the roster