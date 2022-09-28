Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Injury update: Patriots QB Mac Jones ‘likely to miss multiple games’ - Pats Pulpit
Jones left Sunday’s game against the Ravens in the fourth quarter.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Jets Week 3 Anti-Game Balls and Game Ball - Gang Green Nation
The Jets lost yesterday to the Bengals. Let’s get to our anti-game balls. I also have a single game ball to give out.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins week 3 loss: Josh Allen can’t overcome heat, injuries - Buffalo Rumblings
The sheer number of things that befell the Bills in week 3 defeat by Miami Dolphins
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Credit the Ravens for sticking with their young wide receivers - Baltimore Beatdown
Through three games, the Ravens wide receivers have surpassed all expectations
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Is the Pittsburgh Steelers offense actually close to being complete? - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense isn’t about to throw up the white flag of surrender, not when they believe they are close to being complete.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
5 things we learned from the Bengals’ feel-good win over the Jets - Cincy Jungle
The rust has been removed.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Raise your hand if you underestimated Jacoby Brissett - Dawgs By Nature
Backup quarterback has played very steady
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Are The Texans Tanking Again? - Battle Red Blog
The more things change...
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Titans sophomore CB Caleb Farley experiences new low vs. Raiders - Music City Miracles
The Tennessee Titans claimed an important two-point victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The Titans are alive in the unpredictable AFC South. There are several talking points and...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jacksonville Jaguars go out west and dominate Los Angeles Chargers, 38-10 - Big Cat Country
The Jacksonville Jaguars traveled to the West Coast to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium and dominated to earn a 38-10 victory. The Jaguars improve to 2-1 on the...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Reich’s Best/Worst Decisions: Week 3 vs. Chiefs - Stampede Blue
Much needed victory for the Colts, who are now perfectly balanced at 1-1-1 going in a must win game against the Titans.
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Broncos news: It’s time to finally - actually - let Russ cook - Mile High Report
The best drive of the year so far came when Russell Wilson took over and did what he was brought here to do - make this offense sizzle.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Report: Chargers Tackle Rashawn Slater to miss the rest of the 2022 season - Bolts From The Blue
The sky is falling for the 2022 Chargers
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Las Vegas Raiders’ Titans Week 3 game review - Silver And Black Pride
Mack Hollins more than a special teams ace but Las Vegas rolls snake eyes in Music City
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Kansas City Chiefs miss Tyreek Hill now he is with the Miami Dolphins - Arrowhead Pride
Kansas City needs to find its identity in the post-Hill era, and it is all right to admit that hasn’t happened yet.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Four downs: Takeaways from the Giants’ 23-16 loss to the Cowboys - Big Blue View
The Giants stumbled down the stretch
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Why the Eagles win over the Commanders was their most impressive yet - Bleeding Green Nation
Yes, even more impressive than Monday night’s dominance over Minnesota.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
5 plays that shaped the Cowboys’ primetime win over the Giants - Blogging The Boys
It was another big night for the Cowboys defense.
Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)
Carson Wentz is manufacturing his own sacks - Hogs Haven
Andrew Norwell helped
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers WR Romeo Doubs joins 2 others in NFL history - Acme Packing Company
The rookie receiver is on pace to be a massive steal for Green Bay.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Lions injury update: RB D’Andre Swift suffers shoulder sprain, ‘could miss time’ - Pride Of Detroit
The Detroit Lions starting running back D’Andre Swift suffers a shoulder sprain and reaggravated his ankle in Week 3.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
10 Bears’ Takes after their 23-20 win against the Texans - Windy City Gridiron
The Chicago Bears are (2-1) after a 23-20 victory on Sunday afternoon against the Houston Texans. Yet, many are left wondering how good a win can feel after such an yet another ugly showing from the team’s passing offense.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Skol Schemes, Week 3: How the Lions Played Justin Jefferson - Daily Norseman
Looking at the film to see how it took a village to cover #18
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
The good, the bad, and the ugly from the Saints loss at the Panthers - Canal Street Chronicles
Saints lose again as offense struggles to move ball.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
3 Up, 3 Down: Cordarrelle Patterson continues to lead the way for Atlanta - The Falcoholic
Breaking down the good and the bad from the Falcons’ first win of the year
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Monday Morning Optimist: The Panthers beat the Saints - Cat Scratch Reader
No matter how the rest of the season goes, we’ll always have this.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Bucs head to Miami for the week ahead of Hurricane Ian arrival - Bucs Nation
Tampa Bay moves their football operations south
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers injury news: Trent Williams could miss 4-6 weeks with a high-ankle sprain; Al-Shaair could miss 8 weeks with an MCL sprain - Niners Nation
Brunskill should return to practice this week
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Three winners and four losers from the Arizona Cardinals lackluster performance against the Los Angeles Rams - Revenge of the Birds
Happy Monday one and all.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Cigar Thoughts, Game 3: Seahawks wilt in second half, lose tight one to Falcons - Field Gulls
The Seattle Seahawks were unable to sustain a hot start, losing at home to the Falcons 27-23.
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
NFL trade rumors: Rams could reunite Matthew Stafford, Kenny Golladay - Turf Show Times
The Giants would reportedly eat most of his salary just to get him off the roster
