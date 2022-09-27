NFL Power Rankings Week 4: Miami Dolphins capture #1 spot after an impressive win over Bills

Week three of the 2022 NFL Season is in the rear-view mirror and with Kevin busy doing more important things, there is no better time than now to unveil this week’s NEW #1 ranked team.
After three impressive victories over the New England Patriots, the Baltimore Ravens, and the Buffalo Bills, YOUR MIAMI DOLPHINS are the new #1 team in the National Football League, and there isn’t anything anyone can do to change that.
But how did the rest of the NFL fair?
Here are my Hans Solo Week 3 NFL Power Rankings!
- Miami Dolphins (Last week: 6)
- Buffalo Bills (1)
- Philadelphia Eagles (3)
- Kansas City Chiefs (2)
- Los Angeles Rams (-)
- Green Bay Packers (7)
- Baltimore Ravens (9)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4)
- Minnesota Vikings (13)
- Denver Broncos (12)
- Cleveland Browns (20)
- Cincinnati Bengals (15)
- Los Angeles Chargers (8)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (26)
- San Francisco 49ers (10)
- Dallas Cowboys (23)
- New York Giants (22)
- Arizona Cardinals (11)
- Indianapolis Colts (24)
- Tennessee Titans (21)
- Chicago Bears (30)
- New Orleans Saints (14)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (16)
- New England Patriots (18)
- Detroit Lions (17)
- Washington Commanders (28)
- Atlanta Falcons (29)
- Seattle Seahawks (18)
- Carolina Panthers (31)
- Las Vegas Raiders (19)
- New York Jets (27)
- Houston Texans (—)
What are your thoughts on my Week 4 2022 NFL Power Rankings? Let us know in the comments section below!
Loading comments...