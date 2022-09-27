Miami Dolphins’ Most Valuable Player | Week Three; Despite the heat, it was snowing in Miami Gardens

The Miami Dolphins defeated the Buffalo Bills 21-19 this past Sunday to move into sole possession of first place in the AFC East. With Miami’s punter Thomas Morestead, and Miami’s cheeky wide-receiver Trent Sherfield, gifting the Bills two points on a safety late in the contest, that means the Dolphins’ defense only gave up 17 points to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills’ offense – an offense that is widely regarded as the best in the National Football League.

With that in mind, I knew that my MVP – Most Valuable Phin – needed to be a defensive player. I thought long and hard about who that player would be before narrowing my selection down to two standouts; Melvin Ingram and Jevon Holland.

Both had rousing performances.

Melvin Ingram – 2 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and a key tackle in bounds on Buffalo’s final play of regulation that kept the clock running until it finally read all zeros

Jevon Holland – 9 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, two passes defensed, including one on a hard hit on Stefon Diggs as Buffalo was driving late in the game

As you can see, both players made huge impacts for the Dolphins’ defense against the Bills, however there was one key difference that tipped the scales in favor of Miami’s second-year safety, Jevon Holland.

Miami Dolphins Week Three MVP - Jevon Holland

Out of 92 defensive snaps possible, Holland played every single one of them. He was the only Miami defender to do so. Considering players on both teams were wilting in the hot and humid South Florida sun, the fact that Jevon Holland didn’t miss a single snap while contributing so heavily to the Miami victory, is nothing short of heroic.

Holland’s leadership is incredibly important to this team. And at just 22 years of age, Jevon Holland – a captain for Miami’s defense – continues to show why he was an absolute steal when Miami was able to draft him in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He’ll look to build on Sunday’s remarkable performance as the Dolphins travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals - another offense loaded with star players - this Thursday night.