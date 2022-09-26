Cowboys vs. Giants winners picks for Monday Night Football Week 3

We have reached the conclusion of Week 3 of the 2022 NFL schedule. In tonight’s Monday Night Football contest, the Dallas Cowboys will visit the New York Giants, bringing us an NFC East rivalry game. The Cowboys come into tonight’s game looking to ride the Cooper Rush wave to back-to-back wins as he replaces the injured Dak Prescott as the team’s starting quarterback.

The Giants are looking to continue a strong early run to the season. There are currently two teams with 3-0 records, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Miami Dolphins. The Giants could join the group with a win tonight.

Tonight’s game will air on ESPN, along with the Manning-cast version of the broadcast on ESPN2.

Throughout the season, a group of our contributors will make winners picks for every game on the schedule. We run this picks pool from Week 1 through the Super Bowl. Our primary focus is on the straight-up winners, but each contributor can also make picks against the spread and on the over/under points total if they want.

Odds for the game are brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook. Our friends at Tallysight provide us with the picks graphics used below.

Here are our Week 3 Monday Night Football picks:

And, since we are now at the end of Week 3, here are all of our picks from the week: