Monday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants Live Thread & Game Information

Week three’s Monday Night Football features two NFC East teams. The Dallas Cowboys will travel to New Jersey this week to take on the New York Giants. The Cowboys lost their week one game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but bounced back last week by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals. The Giants come into the week on a two-game streak having won their first game against the Tennessee Titans before defeating the Carolina Panthers last week.

Please use this thread to discuss this evening’s game, and any of the other action from around the NFL today and as always your Miami Dolphins and their victory yesterday over the New England Patriots. Please remember to follow all site rules in the live threads as you would in any other post on The Phinsider. As always, please remember that SBNation is very strict on illegal game streams, and sharing, discussing, or requesting any illegal game streams may result in a temporary suspension from the site or a ban from the entire SBN platform.

Dallas Cowboys (1-1) 3rd NFC East @ New York Giants (2-0) 2nd NFC East