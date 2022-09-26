Tyreek Hill has his eyes set on Eli Apple and the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football

The Miami Dolphins have a short turnaround this week as the team travels to Cincinnati to take on the 1-2 Bengals on Thursday Night Football.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said the team would enjoy Sunday’s victory for about thirty minutes before turning their attention to week 4’s prime-time matchup vs. Zac Taylor’s Cincinnati Bengals.

“Every play is almost as equally as important as the next. So to guys persevere in a tough situation in a game that they took very serious, I knew that we were going to get our best effort from everybody. Then to be able to finish the game with two unbelievable efforts by the defense, I think I couldn’t have written a better script for what we’re trying to do. It’s an exciting day for the team, and we’ve had three opportunities, and we’ve won those three. So, that’s also a strong perspective for us because three wins doesn’t do anything at the end of the season. You need a couple more than that. But right now very proud of the guys. We have a short week, so we can enjoy it for maybe a half hour. Then, it’s on to the next.

But one player wasted no time after Sunday’s 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills to say in his own words; “we’re on to Cincinnati.”

Tyreek Hill was spotted in the locker room after the game and gave this WWE-Esque promo calling out Bengals’ cornerback Eli Apple. [Credit: Yianni Kourakis for the original video.]

Once Tyreek Hill was informed the Dolphins are playing the Bengals Thursday, he immediately started talking trash to Eli Apple #Bengals #Dolphins



"I owe you, boy" pic.twitter.com/FYkTa7c9k8 — Yianni Kourakis (@WPBF_Yianni) September 26, 2022

The two had quite the battle in last year’s AFC Championship game. According to PlayerProfiler.com, Bengals cornerback, Eli Apple covered Tyreek Hill on 92.6% of his routes — allowing Hill to catch 6/8 targets for 72 yards and a touchdown.

Apple would eventually get the last laugh as his team would win 27-24, and play in the Super Bowl.

Can The Cheetah replicate this success and get revenge on Thursday Night?

After three games with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill has caught 21/29 targets for 317 yards and two touchdowns. His 317 yards is third most ALL TIME for a Miami Dolphins wide receiver in the first three games of the season. Only Jaylen Waddle (342) and Mark Clayton (411) have more.

In conclusion. get your popcorn ready because Thursday will be a battle!

What are your thoughts on the Dolphins' 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills? Do you think Tua Tagovailoa will be ready to go for Thursday Night’s matchup vs. the Cincinnati Bengals? Are you excited to watch Tyreek Hill vs. Eli Apple? Let us know in the comments section below!