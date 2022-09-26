3 Reasons Why The Dolphins Beat The Bills In Week 3 - 2022

Game Summary:

The Miami Dolphins are the best team in football.

Yes, you read that right.

The Dolphins managed to keep the Buffalo Bills at bay, and emerged with a thrilling 21-19 victory at home in Week 3. Players were collapsing, penalty flags were flying, and it definitely wasn’t pretty for most of the game. And yet, here the Dolphins are, undefeated at 3-0 and holding the #1 seed in the AFC. Here’s three reasons why the Dolphins beat the Bills in Week 3:

Reason 1: Resiliency Across The Board

The offense? Resilient.

The defense? Resilient?

The coaching? Resilient.

Sunday wasn’t exactly the shootout that many were expecting, and a combination of the heat, injuries, and sloppy football from both sides quickly turned the game into an ugly contest.

And yet, the Dolphins kept grinding and ensured the game wasn’t taken away from them. It would’ve been easy for Miami to throw in the towel, considering they were chasing a lead all game. But, as I’ve been saying all season, there’s just something different in the air this year. I don’t quite know what it is, but this team simply refuses to quit.

The Dolphins played every down at 150% effort on Sunday, and it led them to a victory.

Reason 2: The Defense Bent, But Didn’t Break

497 yards of offense allowed, 30 first-downs, 11/18 on 3rd down (61%), and over 40 minutes of possession surrendered. Looking at these numbers, you’d assume the Bills absolutely torched the Dolphins yesterday.

But, as we know, the final scoreboard on Sunday only read 19 points for the Bills, 17 of which came on offense. Yes, Buffalo moved the ball, and they did so exceptionally. But for the most part, they couldn’t punch it in when it mattered, and that’s a credit to Josh Boyer and his defense. With the game on the line, Miami’s defense stood tall, and simply would not budge for Josh Allen. The Dolphins finished the game with 4 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and crucially, just 17 points allowed.

Brian Flores may have left the Dolphins, but the defense he helped create hasn’t. The tenacity, the toughness, and the desire are all still there, and it’s a big reason why Miami won yesterday’s game.

Reason 3: Made The Most Of Few Opportunities

The Bills absolutely dominated the possession battle, holding the ball for over 40 minutes yesterday. Miami was only on the field for 39 offensive plays, compared to Buffalo’s 90.

But, the Dolphins made the most of their opportunities, and it paid off. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was on the field for just 19 minutes, yet threw for 186 yards, 1 touchdown, and finished the game with a passer rating of 123.84. The running game was no different, as Dolphins RB Chase Edmonds managed to find the end zone twice on just 6 carries.

It’s clear that Buffalo’s game plan was to keep this high-flying Miami offense off the field for as long as they could, and they actually did. However, the Dolphins simply turned water into wine with the few opportunities they were presented with, and it proved to be the edge.

Game Preview:

It’s a short week for the Dolphins, as they travel to Ohio this week to take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football. The Bengals are 1-2 so far this season, and are coming off a 27-12 win over the New York Jets.

The Dolphins have won their last 2 contests against the Bengals at home, but haven’t actually won on the road in Cincinnati since 2012.

So, what did you think of Miami’s win over the Bills in Week 3? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!