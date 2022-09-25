Week 3 Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Please use this thread to discuss today’s late afternoon games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.

Week 3 Late Afternoon Games

Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) 1st AFC South @ Los Angeles Chargers (1-1) 2nd AFC West

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California When: 4:05 PM EST

4:05 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 714

714 Line: Chargers -3.5

Chargers -3.5 Over/Under: 42.5

Atlanta Falcons (0-2) 4th NFC South @ Seattle Seahawks (1-1) 4th NFC West

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington When: 4:25 PM EST

4:25 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 716

716 Line: Seahawks -1

Seahawks -1 Over/Under: 43.5

Los Angeles Rams (1-1) 2nd NFC West @ Arizona Cardinals (1-1) 3rd NFC West

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona When: 4:25 PM EST

4:25 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 715

715 Line: Rams -3.5

Rams -3.5 Over/Under: 48.5

Green Bay Packers (1-1) 2nd NFC North @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) 1st NFC South