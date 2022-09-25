Week 3 Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Please use this thread to discuss today’s late afternoon games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.
Week 3 Late Afternoon Games
Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) 1st AFC South @ Los Angeles Chargers (1-1) 2nd AFC West
- Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 714
- Line: Chargers -3.5
- Over/Under: 42.5
Atlanta Falcons (0-2) 4th NFC South @ Seattle Seahawks (1-1) 4th NFC West
- Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 716
- Line: Seahawks -1
- Over/Under: 43.5
Los Angeles Rams (1-1) 2nd NFC West @ Arizona Cardinals (1-1) 3rd NFC West
- Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 715
- Line: Rams -3.5
- Over/Under: 48.5
Green Bay Packers (1-1) 2nd NFC North @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) 1st NFC South
- Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 717
- Line: Buccaneers -1.5
- Over/Under: 42
