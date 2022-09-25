Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins: Live Thread & Game Information

In week one our Miami Dolphins won fairly convincingly over the New England Patriots. When Keyshawn Johnson was asked about the week one performance of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa he seemed to state it perfectly, “It was fine!” He went on to explain that Tagavailoa wasn’t bad and did what he had to do to win while not turning the ball over but he also wasn’t spectacular in his play. Maybe Tua heard that comment or maybe the training wheels were taken off of Tua by the new coaching staff, either way, he came out on fire in the second half of last week's game. Needing a dramatic comeback win Tua and really the entire offense stepped up, especially in the fourth quarter, scoring 28 points and snatching victory away from the Baltimore Ravens.

This week's game will not be any easier and Tua will need to once again play as he did in last week's second half of the game to secure victory over the Buffalo Bills this afternoon. The Bills are a team coming into the week with few weaknesses. Everyone is well aware of how good the Bills' offense and defense are. Although this week the Phins get a bit of a break with the Bills safety Micah Hyde being sent to IR with both starting corners also missing this week's game with injuries. If the Dolphins can control the Bills' dominant pass rush and give Tua the time he needs to throw Miami might have the firepower to keep up with the Bills' dominant offense.

Please use this afternoon's live game thread to follow and discuss today's game between your Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo Bills (2-0) 2nd AFC East @ Miami Dolphins (2-0) 1st AFC North