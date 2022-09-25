2022 NFL Week 3 winners picks from The Phinsider

The calendar has moved to the Sunday of the NFL’s third week following Thursday’s Cleveland Browns win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Today’s schedule includes nine games in the 1 p.m. ET slot, with one game at 4:05 p.m. ET and three games at 4:25 p.m. ET. The day ends with the San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos with kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET.

The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants will face off tomorrow in the Monday Night Football conclusion to the week.

On Thursday night, our contributors split the result. Marek Brave, James McKinney, and Jake Mendel all correctly picked the Browns to win. CT Smith, Josh Houtz, and I all missed the pick, thinking the Steelers would come away with the win.

That win pushes Brave and McKinney out to the overall season lead at 18-14. Will they hold on to it through the rest of the week’s games? Mendel is second at 17-15. Smith and I are 16-16 on the season, while Houtz is 15-17.

While we focus primarily on the straight-up winners picks, our contributors also have the opportunity to make picks against the spread and for the point total. You can check out those picks in the widget below, provided to us by Tallysight.

The odds are brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here are our Sunday picks for Week 3. We will post our Monday picks tomorrow morning.