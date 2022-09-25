How to watch Bills vs. Dolphins 2022 Week 3: Online stream, TV channel, odds, weather, more

Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season is here, and it is time for the Miami Dolphins to host the Buffalo Bills. Both teams have started the year 2-0 and now look to remain undefeated with an AFC East showdown. Buffalo has beaten the Dolphins seven straight times ahead of today’s game, including last year’s 35-0 win in Miami during Week 2. The Dolphins are looking to pull off the upset and come away with the streak-snapping win.

Last week, the Bills demolished the Tennessee Titans 41-7 and, cliche as it is, it was not even that close. Buffalo pulled their starters late in the third quarter, playing backups for the entire final period as they cruised to the victory. The win backed up a 31-10 victory in Week 1 over the Los Angeles Rams. In two weeks, the Bills beat the defending Super Bowl champion Rams and crushed the 2021 top seed in the AFC playoffs Titans. They come into Week 3 with the team in full stride.

They are, however, going to be playing with a banged-up defense. The team placed safety Micah Hyde on injured reserve on Saturday, ending his season. They also are not expected to have four other defensive starters available for the game.

Miami beat the New England Patriots in Week 1, then came back from a 21-point deficit in the fourth quarter last week to beat the Baltimore Ravens 42-38. Suddenly, the Dolphins have been thrust into the national conversation for the week, but now they have to back it up with a strong performance against a buzzsaw.

The Bills are listed as 4.5-point favorites as of Sunday morning, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total score is set at 53.5 points.

Here is everything you need to know to watch today’s game:

Buffalo Bills (2-0) at Miami Dolphins (2-0)

2022 NFL Season Week 3

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET, Sept. 25, 2022

Where is the game?

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

How can I watch the game?

CBS

Who is the broadcast team?

Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

What is the DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket channel?

707

How can I stream the game?

How can I listen to the game?

Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West

SiriusXM: 135/385 (Bills), 83/227 (Dolphins)

Who will broadcast the game on Dolphins radio?

Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Kim Bokamper

Who are the referees for the game?

Alex Kemp (Referee); Mike Morton (Umpire); Danny Short (Down Judge); Jeff Bergman (Line Judge); John Jenkins (Field Judge); Dale Shaw (Side Judge); Scott Helverson (Back Judge); Mike Chase (Replay Official); Jamie Alfieri-Tuss (Replay Assistant)

What are the current betting odds?

Bills -4.5

O/U: 53.5

Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

What is the injury report?

Out: Cornerback Dane Jackson - neck (Bills); Defensive tackle Ed Oliver - ankle (Bills); Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips - hamstring (Bills); Tight end Cethan Carter - concussion (Dolphins); Tight end Hunter Long - ankle (Dolphins)

Doubtful: None

Questionable: Wide receiver Gabe Davis - ankle (Bills); Tight end Dawson Knox - foot (Bills); Center Mitch Morse - elbow (Bills); Safety Jordan Poyer - foot (Bills); Defensive tackle Tim Settle - calf (Bills); Tackle Terron Armstead - toe (Dolphins); Defensive Tackle Raekwon Davis - knee (Dolphins); Cornerback Xavien Howard - groin (Dolphins); Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, Jr. - ribs/toe (Dolphins)

Note: (1) Bills safety Micah Hyde was originally listed on the injury report as out for the game. The Bills moved him to injured reserve on Saturday. (2) According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Poyer is not expected to play though the Bills have not updated the injury report.

Were any practice squad players elevated for this game?

Bills - Center Greg Mancz; Defensive back Ja’Marcus Ingram

Dolphins - Wide receiver River Cracraft (third elevation); Tackle Larnel Coleman (second elevation)

Note: In 2022, practice squad players may be elevated three times before they have to be signed to the regular season 53-man roster if the team wants them to play in any further games.

Miami’s elevation tracker 2022:

Offensive tackle Larnel Coleman - 2 games (Week 2, 3)

Wide receiver River Cracraft - 3 games (Weeks 1, 2, 3)

Safety Verone McKinley III - 1 game (Week 1)

What will the weather be like for the game?

Cloudy, 89°F degrees (30% chance of rain late in game)

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Dolphins 60-51-1 (regular season)

Who won most recently?

Bills 26-11 at Buffalo, 10/31/21 (2021 Week 8)

Who won most recently at site?

Bills 35-0 at Miami, 9/19/21 (2021 Week 2)

What are the coaches’ records against the other team?

Sean McDermott (9-1 vs. Dolphins)

Mike McDaniel (0-0 vs. Bills)

Where can I get more Bills news?