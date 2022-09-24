Bills vs. Dolphins: Miami elevates two from practice squad for Buffalo game

The Miami Dolphins announced two players were being elevated from the practice squad on Saturday in preparation for the team’s Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills. NFL teams are allowed to bring two practice squad players up to the active roster for gameday each week during the season. Each player may be elevated three times before, should the team want to use them in additional games, they have to be signed to the 53-man roster.

Last week against the Baltimore Ravens, the Dolphins elevated tackle Larnel Coleman and wide receiver River Cracraft. While Coleman was available for the game, he did not make an appearance. Cracraft played 16 offensive snaps, with no special teams work. He was targeted twice in the game, catching one pass for a two-yard touchdown.

Against the Bills, the Dolphins are bringing the same two players up to the active roster. This will make the third elevation for Cracraft, with Miami having made him available in all three games thus far. If they want to use Cracraft at any other point this season, they will have to pull him up to the 53-man roster. This is Coleman’s second elevation.

Miami elevated safety Verone McKinley III in Week 1.

The Bills announced they had elevated offensive lineman Greg Mancz ad defensive back Ja’Marcus Ingram for the game. Mancz spent 2021 with the Dolphins. Buffalo also announced the promotion of two practice squad players, signing them to the active roster. Defensive tackles Brandin Bryant and Prince Emili are both now on the 53-man roster, while the team also officially placed safety Micah Hyde on injured reserve.

The Dolphins and Bills kickoff from Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.