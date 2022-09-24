Bills vs. Dolphins 2022 Week 3 preview: Stream, stats, history, and more

The Miami Dolphins started the 2022 season with an AFC East rivalry game featuring the New England Patriots, followed by a non-divisional rivalry game against the Baltimore Ravens. They came out of those two games with victories, setting themselves up with a 2-0 start that surprised most analysts. Now, however, they have their toughest test of the early season, heading into another AFC East rivalry game, this time as they host the Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo comes into the weekend scoring 36 points per game through two weeks, the highest average in the NFL. The 72 points they have scored this season is only 13 points behind the current league leader in total points, the Cleveland Browns, who have already played their Week 3 game. The Bills are second in the league in points allowed, giving up just 8.5 per game and trailing just the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who lead at 6.5 points. Everything about this game screams a tough matchup for Miami.

The line for tomorrow’s game has fluctuated between 4.5 points and 6.5 points in favor of the Bills, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. It is now back down to 4.5 points. The Bills will be without four defensive starters, including safety Micah Hyde who is expected to be placed on injured reserve Saturday and will miss the rest of the season, so the Dolphins do have a chance to exploit some younger players being thrust into a more prominent role. The Bills, however, have been a buzzsaw this year and the line feels like it is recognizing Miami has been good, but until someone slows down the Bills, they are going to continue to be able to overcome the home-field advantage normally given to the host team. In this case, assuming the standard three points for the home team, the oddsmakers see the Bills as 7.5 points better than the Dolphins.

The over/under for the game, a contest that could turn into a shootout, is a total of 53 points.

We set you up for the game with the information you need and the key stats for the contest.

Game: Buffalo Bills (2-0) at Miami Dolphins (2-0)

Date/Time: Sept. 25, 2022 / 1 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Series Leader: Dolphins 60-51-1 (regular season)

Streak: Bills have won last seven

Last game: Bills 26-11 at Buffalo, 10/31/21 (2021 Week 8)

Last game at site: Bills 35-0 at Miami, 9/19/21 (2021 Week 2)

Coaches vs. Opponent: Sean McDermott (9-1 vs. Dolphins), Mike McDaniel (0-0 vs. Bills)

TV Broadcast: CBS (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins)

Radio Broadcast: Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West; Dolphins Broadcasters are Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Kim Bokamper; SiriusXM channels: 135/385 (Bills), 83/227 (Dolphins)

Online Streaming: Sling TV; FuboTV; Paramount+ (CBS Local)

SB Nation: Buffalo Rumblings | @BuffRumblings

Weather: Isolated thunderstorms, 92°F degrees

Odds: Bills -4.5 | 53.0 O/U (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Referee: Alex Kemp

Bills notes:

Quarterback Josh Allen passed for 317 yards and 4 touchdowns vs. 0 interceptions for 128.9 rating last week, his 5th game with 4+ touchdown passes & 0 interceptions since 2020, tied 2nd-most in NFL over the span. Is 1 of 3 quarterbacks (Lamar Jackson & Carson Wentz) with 3+ touchdowns in each of 1st 2 weeks of the season. Had 3 touchdows (2 passing, 1 rushing) vs. 0 interceptions for 100.2 rating in his last meeting. Has 2+ touchdown passes in each of his 8 career games vs. Mia.

Running back Devin Singletary rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown in his last road meeting. Aims for his 3rd in a row vs. AFC East with 75+ scrimmage yards and a touchdown.

Running back James Cook (rookie) led the team with 53 rush yards in Week 2.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs led the team with 12 catches for 148 yards and 3 receiving touchdowns last week, his 3rd-career game with 3 receiving TDs, most in NFL since 2019. Ranks 2nd in NFL in catches (20) and receiving yards (270) and is the only player with 115+ receiving yards in each of 1st 2 weeks of the season. Has a receiving touchdown in 5 of his past 6. Aims for his 3rd in a row vs. Miami with a touchdown catch and has a receiving touchdown in 4 of 5 career games vs. Miami.

Wide receiver Gabe Davis has a touchdown catch in 3 of 4 career games vs. Miami.

Tight end Dawson Knox had 41 receiving yards last week. Had a touchdown catch in his last meeting.

Linebacker Von Miller has a tackle for a loss and as pass defensed in Week 2 and he aims for his 5th in a row with a tackle for a loss. Has 0.5+ sacks in 2 of 3 career games vs. Miami. Aims for his 3rd in a row vs. AFC East with a sack.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds had 2 tackles for a loss, a pass defensed, and his 1st sack of the season last week.

Linebacker Matt Milano had 2 passes defensed, a tackle for a loss, and his 1st-career interception-touchdown in Week 2. Had a sack in his last road meeting & aims for his 3rd in row vs. Miami with a tackle for a loss.

Defensive end Greg Rousseau aims for 3rd in a row with a sack and his 5th in a row with a tackle for a loss.

Safety Jordan Poyer had his 22nd-career interception last week. Had an interception in his last meeting with Miami.

Dolphins notes:

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa set career highs in passing yards (469), touchdown passes (6) & passer rating (124.1) last week, becoming the 3rd-youngest (24 years, 200 days) player ever with 6 TD passes in single game. Is 1 of 3 QBs (Justin Herbert & Patrick Mahomes) with 100+ rating in each of 1st 2 weeks this season. Had a rushing touchdown in last meeting.

Running back Chase Edmonds had 77 scrimmage yards (56 rushing, 21 receiving.) in his only career game vs. Buffalo. (11/15/20 with Arizona).

Running back Raheem Mostert had 79 scrimmage yards (team-high 51 rushing, 28 receiving) last week.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill had 11 catches for 190 yards and 2 touchdowns last week, most receiving yards in a single game this season. Has 8 career games with 150+ receiving yards, tied-most in NFL since 2016. Had 11 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown in the 2021 AFC-Divisional playoff game vs. Buffalo. (with Kansas City). Leads NFL with 284 receiving yards, fourth-most ever by non-rookie in 1st 2 games with a new team.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle had 11 catches for a career-high 171 yards and 2 touchdowns in Week 2. Aims for 4th in a row with a receiving TD.

Hill and Waddle became 1st pair of teammates ever each with 10+ catches, 150+ receiving yard, and 2 receiving touchdowns in the same game.

Tight end Mike Gesicki had his 1st touchdown catch of the season last week.

Cornerback Xavien Howard aims for his 5th in a row with a pass defensed. Has 5 passes defensed and 2 interceptions in his past 3 vs. Buffalo. Has as pass defensed in 5 of his past 6 vs. AFC East.

Linebacker Melvin Ingram had a tackle for a loss and a pass defensed in Week 2 and aims for his 4th in a row with a tackle for a loss. Has a tackle for a loss in each of 3 career games vs. Buffalo.

Defenisve end Emmanuel Ogbah had 2 passes defensed in the last meeting. Has a sack in 2 of past 3 vs. AFC East.

Defenisve tackle Christian Wilkins tied his career high with 1.5 sacks last week. Aims for his 5th in a row with a tackle for a loss. Had 1.5 sacks and a pass defensed in last meeting.

Bills vs. Dolphins stats and leaders Bills Dolphins Bills Dolphins W 41-7 vs. TEN (MNF) Last Week W 42-38 at BAL 36.0 (1st) Points For 31.0 (4th) 413.5 (3rd) Offense 427.0 (2nd) Josh Allen

52/69, 75.4% (2nd), 614 yds (4th), 7 TD (T-1st), 2 INT (T-29th), 123.7 rate (2nd) Passing Tua Tagovailoa

59/83, 71.1% (6th), 739 yds (1st), 7 TD (T-1st), 2 INT (T-29th), 116.5 rate (4th) Devin Singletary 14 att (T-45th), 67 yds (T-44th), 4.8 avg (T-21st), 0 TD (T-37th) Rushing Raheem Mostert 16 att (39th), 67 yds (T-44th), 4.2 avg (T-26th), 0 TD (T-37th) Stefon Diggs

20 rec (3rd), 270 yds (2nd), 13.5 avg (35th), 4 TD (1st) Receiving Tyreek Hill

19 rec (T-4th), 284 yds (1st), 14.9 avg (T-23rd), 2 TD (T-7th) 8.5 (2nd) Points Against 22.5 (T-18th) 215.0 (2nd) Defense 372.0 (21st) Von Miller, Greg Rosseau 2 sacks (T-8th) Sacks Brandon Jones, Emmanuel Ogbah 1 sack (T-39th) Jordan Poyer 2 INTs (T-2nd) Interceptions Jevon Holland 1 INT (T-6th) +3 (7/4) (T-3rd) (T-1st in takeaways) Take/Give Away +1 (3/2) (T-11th) Sam Martin 48.3 avg (not qualified), 48.3 net avg (not qualified), 2 in 20 (T-20th) Punting Thomas Morstead 44.2 avg (T-24th), 41.3 net avg (19th), 3 in 20 (T-10th) Tyler Bass 18 pts (T-9th), 9/9 PAT, 3/3 FG Kicking Jason Sanders 14 pts (T-23rd), 8/8 PAT, 2/2 FG