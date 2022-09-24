BreakingT breaks out two new Miami shirts

Our friends over at BreakingT have released two new shirts that may pique your interest. Both of these shirts have a distinct Miami feel, and celebrate some of the greatness that is happening in South Florida right now.
First up, we have a celebration of the receiving duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. It definitely feels appropriate in the midst of an election year - and what could become a huge on-field year for Miami.
The second shirt just released recognized how there may be some wheelbarrows needed in Miami to cart around the size of the cojones. Of course that deserves a shirt.
Both shirts are available in unisex sizing from small to 3XL, with a snug fit. There are also youth shirt sizes and hoodies. The Tyreek-Waddle hoodie is $57 while the Cojones hoodie is $55. (Note: Prices listed for both the t-shirts and the hoodies can adjust based on sizes.)
The Tyreek-Waddle shirt is licensed by the NFL Players Association.
You can check out the shirts, and all of the BreakingT Miami collection, using the cards above or head over to BreakingT.com/Phinsider.
